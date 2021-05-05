They develop innovative technology to detect deepfakes through the reflection of light in the eyes

What’s more, they often exhibit and display certain inconsistencies, such as mismatched locations or geometric shapes of reflections.

The artificial intelligence system developed by scientists looks for these discrepancies tracing a face and analyzing the light that is reflected in each eyeball, then generating a score that serves as a similarity metric. A) Yes, the lower the score, the more likely the face is actually a deepfake.

The truth is that this system has proven to be very effective, for example, when it comes to detecting deepfakes extracted from ‘This Person Does Not Exist’, a repository of images created using the StyleGAN2 architecture. Despite its apparent effectiveness, the authors acknowledge that the tool, for the moment, has several limitations.