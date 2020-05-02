The National Learning Service (Sena), a Colombian entity for technical, technological and complementary education, developed a robot that helps medical personnel in the care of patients with COVID-19, the institution reported on Friday.

“We are in the second week of testing a robot that can measure the temperature of a patient with COVID-19 and facilitate communication with your family and health personnel“Assured the director general of the Seine, Carlos Mario Estrada.

The robot’s technological functionality tests are performed, initially without patients, at the Clinic of the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana (UPB) in Medellín, which is preparing to treat patients with coronavirus.

“All part of a need that exists in the world, is to generate infection control mechanisms, since the population hospitalized by COVID-19 requires communication with their families and contact with health personnel given the isolation they must submit, ”said the scientific director of the UPB Clinic, Juan Guillermo Barrientos.

According to researchers from the Gacipe group, belonging to the Research, Innovation and Technological Development System (Sennova), they are also studying the possibility of that the robot can deliver supplies or medicines to patients oral administration.

The robot has sensors for taking the temperature that allows it to have a distance with the patient of approximately six centimeters.

The robot, which works through an application, is also designed to facilitate communication between the patient and health personnel through video calls.

According to the Ministry of Health, Colombia, which is in mandatory quarantine until May 11, has 6,507 coronavirus cases, of which 293 have died.

