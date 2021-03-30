They develop an artificial intelligence system to prevent suicide on the rail network

The Cluster of Mental Health of Catalonia (CSMC), Railgrup, the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) and Metropolitan Transport of Barcelona (TMB) have developed a artificial intelligence (AI) system to prevent suicide in railway infrastructures.

The Anomaly project, in which the Fundación Joan Costa i Roma (FJCR), the Consorci Sanitari de Terrassa and the Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu also participate, aims to prevent and detect anomalous events through the use of tools that help to the security camera image processing.

In a statement, the CSMC states that “people with a self-injurious tendency in railway facilities exhibit certain repetitive behavior patterns“but that monitoring all security cameras in real time is” humanly impossible. “

Artificial intelligence, on the other hand, does allow this image processing with which “to identify in advance the behavior of these people and thus be able to avoid a possible accident“The project will study its viability during 2021 to address behavioral, technical, ethical and legal aspects.

80 suicides a year on the Catalan railway network

In the statement, the CSMC points out that suicide is the leading cause of death among young Catalans and that, every year, the Catalan railway network collects 80 deaths from this cause.

They also point the impact that these events have on the employees of the railway networks, who often need “to receive psychological attention to be able to overcome it”.

In addition, they consider an “imperative necessity” to include a broad concept of anomalous behavior, in order to detect other cases, such as people requiring an ambulance or medical assistance, that suppose a total of 10 to 11 daily incidences. The behaviors of theft, violence or aggression will be analyzed in parallel.