They develop an AI capable of writing programming code from natural language

In his keynote presentation, current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the use of artificial intelligence to aid programming, enabling a “no code” approach.

This advance would be possible thanks to GPT-3, the largest linguistic model, capable of generating texts thanks to deep learning, based on a neural network with 175 billion parameters, developed by OpenAI and based on the Transformer model. Thus, this system would be integrated into Microsoft’s Power Apps Studio in order to translate natural language into programming code.