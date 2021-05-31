They develop a transparent electrode that increases the efficiency of solar cells

On a previous occasion, the same group of scientists demonstrated that it is possible to make electrodes from very thin atomic layers of gold, with high electrical conductivity, and without interfering with the cell’s ability to absorb sunlight.

This time, the perovskite solar cell developed by the team has achieved 19.8% efficiency, reaching a record for a semi-transparent solar cell. But the experts decided to do more tests and combined it with a traditional silicon solar cell. This tandem device achieved an efficiency of 28.3%, compared to 23.3% achieved by the silicon cell individually. The result? A 5% improvement in efficiency, something that, according to experts, “is huge.”