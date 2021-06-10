They develop a system to detect electric arcs in aircraft

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions in air transport, major changes are being made to the electrical systems of aircraft. Among others, pneumatic and hydraulic drives are being replaced by electric motors. This results in an increase in the electrical power produced and distributed by the aircraft.

To cope with these power levels it is necessary to increase the conventional levels of supply voltage to higher values. These magnitudes of voltage in equipment that operate at high altitudes, due to the low density of the air, give rise to undesirable ionization processes, such as the appearance of electric arcs. The phenomenon can damage other electrical circuits and structural components.

For this reason, it is necessary to detect these electric arcs in the shortest possible time, to be able to disconnect the circuit before it is damaged.

In Spain, researchers from the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M), together with Airbus Defense and Space (ADS), have developed a system for the rapid detection of electrical arcs in aircraft. This technological research project is financed by ADS, with the support of the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI), and will contribute to the development of safer and less polluting aircraft.

The project is called “High power switching and arc detection system for on-board direct current and high voltage networks (HV-NET)”. The research group Diagnosis of Materials and Insulators of Electrical Machines (DIAMAT) of the UC3M participates in it, among which are professors Guillermo Robles and Juan Manuel Martínez Tarifa.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in air transport is an objective of great importance in current aeronautical research. (Photo: NASA)

The system under development allows the detection of electric arcs by means of a low cost and lightweight sensor (essential in aerospace environments), specifically designed for this application, as well as a signal processing system implanted on an acquisition card. In addition to the aerospace sector, the UC3M and Airbus project would also have an application in photovoltaic parks.

With the results obtained to date, the DIAMAT-ADS research team has applied for a European patent and is preparing to disseminate its work in various international conferences and academic journals. (Source: UC3M)