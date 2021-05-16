They develop a robotic guide dog to help blind people

However, now, the robotic guide dog, being attached to a flexible leash that can be stretched, tightened or released, instead of a rigid structure, offers greater flexibility in movements, which facilitates its use.

In addition to the creation of the robotic guide dog, the researchers developed a hybrid model of human-robot physical interaction capable of describing the dynamic relationships between the robotic dog and a human user. Thus, using this model, the researchers developed a reactive planner capable of switching between tight and slack belt modes, in order to guide users more effectively in tight spaces.

This allows that, for example, when the human enters a narrow space, such as a corner of a hallway, the robot can release the strap, allowing it to reposition itself and reorient its location without directly influencing the individual. human. The robot can then let the strap tighten to guide it through this small space.