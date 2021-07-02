They develop a rapid Alzheimer’s detection test with 96% effectiveness in just two days

Alzheimer’s patients in a hospital in Hangzhou, China. (Photo: Chen Zhongqiu / VCG via .)

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has developed an Alzheimer’s test that achieves 96% effective results in just two days from blood samples. Professor Amy Fu, a member of the research team, assured . that her detection method will reduce the cost and considerably simplify the process of those used to date to detect Alzheimer’s.

“We anticipate that it will be much less than the current cost of brain scans, such as positron emission tomography and other more expensive techniques that are not available in many countries,” Fu said.

That is precisely another of the advantages that the HKUST researchers see in the type of test they have developed: “This platform can evolve into a routine blood test with wide availability for the aging population, for early detection, diagnosis and management. of the disease ”, added the teacher.

The researcher pointed out that “only one blood sample is needed for this analysis,” in addition to basic patient data, such as age and gender. The process takes “about two days to complete, including measuring blood biomarker levels and analyzing the data.”

Follow-up and stage of disease

During the presentation of the research results, this Monday, the team's director, Nancy Ip, pointed out that they had used the "advance of ultrasensitive blood protein detection technology" to develop this analysis, which "will greatly facilitate

