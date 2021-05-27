They develop a processor that changes its microarchitecture at random to avoid attacks

In this case, Morpheus processor takes care of adding an extra level of securityas it prevents hackers from using some of these loopholes to infiltrate the system, by changing its microarchitecture every few hundred milliseconds.

This means that, for an attack to be effective, it is imperative that the microarchitecture not only be reverse engineered, but also that the attacker performs it very quickly. Thanks to this approach, the hacker would be faced with a computer that he had never seen before, so the chances of the attack being successful are greatly reduced.