They develop a portable sensor system that detects if a person is infected with coronavirus in a second

Researchers from the University of Florida, in the United States, and from National Chiao Tung University, in Taiwan, have developed a rapid and portable test method for COVID-19 biomarkers that amplifies the binding signal for a target biomarker and provides detection in one second. in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that technological innovations were urgently needed to detect, treat, and prevent the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A year and a half after this epidemic, waves of successive outbreaks continue to occur and the pressing need for new medical solutions, especially testing.

The researchers, who had already demonstrated the detection of relevant biomarkers in epidemics and emergencies, such as the Zika virus, heart attacks and cerebrospinal fluid leaks, used their experience to develop a sensor system that provides detection in one second, which is much faster than current COVID-19 detection methods.

“This could alleviate slowness problems COVID-19 testing, “says Minghan Xian, author and Ph.D. candidate in chemical engineering at the University of Florida.

Detection of the presence of the virus requires amplification of the number of biomarkers, such as copies of viral ribonucleic acid in the common polymerase chain reaction technique for detection of COVID-19, or amplification of the binding signal for a target biomarker. The cluster method amplifies the binding signal of a target biomarker.

“Our biosensor strip is shaped similar to the glucose test strips available in the market, with a small microfluidic channel at the tip to introduce our test liquid – Xian points out -. Within the microfluidic channel, a few electrodes are exposed to the fluid. One of them is coated in gold, and COVID-relevant antibodies are attached to the surface of the gold by a chemical method. “

This is how the system works

During the measurement, the sensor strips are connected to a circuit board through a connector, and a short electrical test signal between the gold electrode attached to the COVID antibody and another auxiliary electrode. This signal is returned to the circuit board for analysis.

“Our sensor system, a circuit board, uses a transistor to amplify the electrical signal, which is then converted into a number on the screen,” Xian adds. “The magnitude of this number depends on the antigen concentration, the viral protein, present in our test solution. “

While the system’s sensor strips must be discarded after use, the test circuit board is reusable. This means that the cost of testing can be greatly reduced. The versatility of this technology goes far beyond COIVD-19 detection.

“Altering the type of antibodies attached to the surface of gold, we can reuse the system to detect other diseases – says Xian-. The system can serve as a prototype for inexpensive, modularized protein biomarker sensors for rapid real-time feedback within clinical applications, operating rooms or home use. “