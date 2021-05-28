They develop a new prototype of an LED bulb that emits less blue light

The ultimate goal is to make the new violet-based bulb as energy efficient as possible, as well as economical, which would help develop a new lighting technology interesting to most consumers.

The research results have recently been published in ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces.

As the experts explain, if we have a standard LED bulb at home, we may think that the light it provides is white. But the reality is that, from a technical point of view, pure white light doesn’t really exist. What’s more, just hold a prism to that bulb and we will observe the light separated into wavelengths that show a wide variety of color bands, ranging from purple to red. It is what scientists call visible light spectrum.