They develop a new drug delivery system for prolonged pain relief

In Europe, musculoskeletal pain it causes almost 50% of all absences from work lasting at least three days and 60% of permanent absences from work. We are talking about more than 500 million days of sick leave a year.

These figures give a good account of the enormous impact pain has on labor productivity. What’s more, some data show that the annual cost of pain is greater than the cost of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Usually pain of moderate intensity is relieved with anti-inflammatory pain relievers commonly used, but when it comes to severe pain, such as chronic pain, opioid drugs become the best option.

But these types of drugs carry significant side effects (acute constipation, dependence, tolerance, depression of the respiratory system & mldr;)

So the search for therapeutic options to relieve pain and improve the quality of life of patients is intense.

In this line, the researchers of the Institute of Nanoscience and Materials of Aragon (INMA), CSIC-University of Zaragoza, of CIBER of Bioengineering, Biomaterials and Nanomedicine (CIBER-BBN) and Aragon Health Research Institute (IIS Aragón), in collaboration with researchers from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Zaragoza, have developed nanogels loaded with nanocrystals of bupivacaine (an anesthetic commonly used in epidural anesthesia and in the control of postoperative pain) obtaining a high drug content for a prolonged duration of local anesthesia.

These nanogels are an alternative to the most prescribed analgesics (antipyretics, steroids and opioids), which frequently present adverse effects such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness and physical dependence, among others.

They are made up of a biocompatible polymer derived from polyethylene glycol (PEG) that has heat-sensitive properties.

Thus, once injected at room temperature and reaching body temperature after administration, it undergoes a change in its structure, leading to a reduction in its volume and becoming a hydrophobic structure, which makes it possible to control the release of the drug it has. encapsulated inside.

As explained Manuel Arruebo, researcher at the Institute of Nanoscience and Materials of Aragon, INMA and CIBER-BBN «We have validated this new way of dispensing the local anesthetic both in cell cultures and in animal experiments, showing that doubles the duration of sciatic nerve block compared to the same dose of free anesthetic«.

The prolonged duration of anesthetic action can be explained by the regional immobilization of the nanogels at the injection site around the sciatic nerve due to their hydrophobic nature, preventing the diffusion of drug particles and their rapid elimination while interacting efficiently with the tissues thanks to to its temperature-induced conformational change.

Studies have shown that This delivery system has low toxicity and does not lead to an inflammatory response due to the slow release of the drug and the high biocompatibility of the polymer used.

A promising therapy with low toxicity

Encapsulation nanocrystals of drugs is a promising strategy, which allows reducing the total amount of drug necessary to produce pain relief with the consequent benefits obtained from the reduction of toxicity.

«Through these systems we seek to obtain an effective vehicle capable of prolonging the anesthetic effect in its place of action, avoiding side effects as much as possible. In this way, they could be used to avoid systemic administration, reduce high concentrations in the blood and reduce the unwanted side effects of some conventional treatments, since they allow controlling the release of the drug within the desired therapeutic range, avoiding the consequences of an excess of drug and the negative effects that this implies », Teresa Alejo and Víctor Sebastián, researchers from INMA and CIBER-BBN.

Likewise, this technique also considers the comfort of the patient himself, who would achieve prolonged pain relief with just one dose of the drug.