They develop a new blood test that can diagnose the level of depression

A team of researchers from the United States has developed a system based on a blood test able to monitor blood biomarkers related to mood disorders, an approach that would allow the diagnosis and treatment of depression and bipolar disorder.

In this new study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, researchers have identified 26 biomarkers, all of them measurable and natural indicators, in the blood of patients, that can distinguish the severity of a patient’s depression, their risk of severe depression in the future and their risk of suffering from bipolar disorder or manic-depressive illness in a future.

As the researchers recall in a statement, around the world one in four people will suffer throughout his life a depressive episodeHence the importance of seeking a precision medicine approach to these treatments.

“The blood biomarkers are emerging as important tools in disorders in which an individual’s subjective self-report, or a health professional’s clinical impression, is not always reliable, “explains Indiana University psychiatrist and neuroscientist Alexander B. Niculescu, principal investigator of the study.

“These blood tests can open the door to an accurate and personalized match with medicines and a objective control response to treatment, “adds Niculescu.

In addition to the diagnostic and therapeutic advances found in this study, Niculescu’s team discovered that mood disorders are conditioned by circadian clock genes, that is, the genes that regulate the seasonal day-night and sleep-wake cycles.

“That explains why some patients get worse with the seasonal changes and sleep disturbances that occur in mood disorders,” says Niculescu.

The next step for these researchers is to carry out the clinical practice their findings, in addition to collaborating in the development of new drugs. “Considering that 1 in 4 people will have a clinical episode of mood disorder in their lifetime, the need and importance of efforts like ours cannot be underestimated,” concludes the psychiatrist.