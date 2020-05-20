The researchers’ goal is for the machine to be used to disinfect masks autonomously both in hospitals and in homes and thus not depend on external services.

The masks that are used to protect us from coronavirusLike the N95s in the US, they have a limited life. The filter material clogs and the masks become unusable after a single day of use. Some companies are responsible for disinfecting masks with hydrogen peroxide vapor (hydrogen peroxide) for health centers.

Researchers from different universities discovered a method portable and more ecological to make hydrogen peroxide and that the hospitals themselves can disinfect the masks at a lower price. Simply connecting the machine to the current is enough to generate hydrogen peroxide from running water.

Hydrogen peroxide is not stable. It breaks down very quickly when it comes in contact with light or air. Even before opening the container it is in, it has already started to decompose.

With this machine there would be no need to keep it during shipping or storage, because it would be produced on demand, as needed.

This would save up to 70% of costs.

The machine would generate hydrogen peroxide from running water to disinfect the masks.

Furthermore, the study indicates that this new method is less toxic than those used in industrial processes. It only takes a small bottle, air, electrolytes, electricity and a catalyst.

Hydrogen peroxide is used industrially to recycle nickel, copper, magnesium, or cobalt electrodes in batteries. The team of researchers started this project looking for a greener method in the recycling processes of batteries, but with the pandemic, they changed the course of their work to help health professionals.

For now, the study published in Nature Communications It is in the testing phase so that it can be installed in hospitals.

