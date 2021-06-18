They develop a drone that can track human screams for the rescue of trapped people

06/18/2021 at 12:28 PM CEST

The team of researchers from Fraunhofer FKIE institute in Germany has created a drone that can locate screaming humans. It might seem bizarre and a bit of cyberpunk dystopia. But it’s actually something they set out to create to make it easier for first responders to find survivors after a natural disaster, or firefighters in the event of a landslide.

“The drones can cover a larger area in a shorter period of time than rescue workers or trained dogs “explained Macarena Varela, one of the main engineers of the project.” If there is a collapsed building, you can alert and help rescuers. You can go to places where they can’t reach them. ”

The researchers first recorded themselves yelling, playing and making other sounds that someone in need of help might make. They then used those recordings to train an artificial intelligence algorithm and tweaked the software to filter out ambient sounds like the hum of the drone’s rotors.

The team used the type of microphones that can be found on any smartphone, Mainly because they wanted the drone to be light and not especially technological to lower costs.