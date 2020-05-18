New research revealed that Hawaii’s Pūhāhonu volcano is the largest and hottest shield volcano on Earth, although it is barely visible as only part of its tip is exposed above the seafloor.

In the Hawaiian language Pūhāhonu, it means “turtle that comes to the surface to breathe.” But these two islands, about 1,100 kilometers northwest of Honolulu, are much more than that.

At first glance, these are two small guano-covered islands in the Pacific Ocean, but it’s a volcano that rises about 4,500 meters from the sea floor from a single source of molten rock.

A shield volcano is a type of volcano made up almost entirely of lava flows. They have a wide dome shape with smooth sloping sides.

Mauna Loa, on the island of Hawaii, covers an area of ​​2,035 square miles. Until now it was considered the largest volcano in the world, a title briefly held by the extinct Tamu Massif underwater volcano, until now with the name of the Pūhāhonu volcano.

In a study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the researchers shared having analyzed the volcano’s rocks through a bathymetric and gravity mapping, and refined models to better estimate their size.

For his part, lead author Michael Garcia, from the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, said the team’s goal was to inspect volcanoes in the Northwestern Hawaiian Range, which are part of the chain of the Emperor of Hawaii.

Their findings showed that Pūhāhonu was much larger than Mauna Loa, almost twice the size.

“Until our study, everyone believed that Mauna Loa was the largest volcano in the world, it is still the highest volcano …”, Garcia told Science Magazine.

The coasts of the modern island of Hawaii (5 volcanoes) compared to the ancient Pūhāhonu (1 volcano). Credit: García, et al., 2020.

It is also the hottest volcano

They calculated that an extremely hot mantle is the best explanation for the large volumes of magma that would have been needed to produce such a large volcano.

“The gigantic size of the Pūhāhonu volcano reflects its high melting temperature, the highest reported for any Cenozoic basalt.”

He added: “The temperature we calculate is based on the composition of the rock and its minerals”, Garcia said. “This is exceptionally hot compared to any known lava in the past 65 million years.”

Also, the new finding tells us that the Hawaiian mantle plume has pulses of hot material rising from the lower mantle like solitary waves. These waves are more isolated from the mantle environment which allows them to erupt at higher temperatures.

Finally, the researchers expressed that the Hawaiian Emperor Chain is one of the best-studied mantle feathers, however, we are still learning more about its history through mapping and sampling.

García added that the seabed is a “great frontier for science”, with many things yet to be discovered. “We have a general idea of ​​what’s down there, but the details remain elusive for much of the ocean basin.”

(García et al., EPSL, 2020)

Facts about the Pūhāhonu volcano

Pūhāhonu is a shield volcano, between 12.5 and 14.1 million years old, formed by a single column of magma emerging from the mantle. Over millennia, this source gradually built the volcano at a height of 4,500 meters from its lowest point, spanning an area 275 kilometers long and 90 kilometers wide.

Chemical analysis of the rock collected from the volcano revealed a higher concentration of an olivine mineral called forsterite than what we have seen in a Hawaiian volcano. This mineral indicates magma at the upper end of the temperature range.