They detect the West Nile virus in birds of Extremadura, will the outbreaks in humans return this summer?

Seven people died and dozens were infected by the West Nile virus in Andalusia in the summer of 2020

Last summer seven people died and dozens were infected by West Nile virus In Andalucia. Now a group of researchers has detected the high circulation of this same virus in wild birds in Extremadura. In the coming weeks, as temperatures rise, the mosquitoes that transmit it will begin to proliferate. Will we have outbreaks like last summer?

It was on August 6, 2020 when the Junta de Andalucía reported that it had identified five cases of lymphocytic meningoencephalitis with no known etiology at that time. They were people with habitual residence in Puebla del Río and Coria del Río, neighboring municipalities of the province of Seville, in a marsh area of ​​the Guadalquivir river and close to rice fields. Within days, the meningoencephalitis cases were associated with a West Nile virus infection.

Hosted in birds, transmitted by mosquitoes

In Spain, the most frequent vectors of the West Nile virus are the mosquito species Culex pipiens and Culex perexiguus. The species Culex pipiens is called common mosquito in many areas and it is a cosmopolitan species and very common in the Iberian Peninsula.

In Spain, the optimal temperature conditions for the presence of the Culex pipiens mosquito and the possible circulation of the West Nile virus occurs between the months of April and October. However, human beings are final hosts and mosquitoes are transmission vectors, so we have one piece left to complete the puzzle. Who is the primary reservoir of the virus? This role is played by the birds involved in the spread and transmission of the virus by acting as the main host species.

Detected in birds in Extremadura

Well, a few days ago, several researchers from the University of Extremadura, the INIA-CISA and the Center for Biomedical Research in the Epidemiology and Public Health Network (CIBERESP) have published a study showing that there is a high circulation of the West Nile virus in wild birds of Extremadura.

The tests found specific antibodies against West Nile virus in a black stork for the first time in Europe and they located lineage 1 of the West Nile virus in symptomatic birds classified as vulnerable or in danger of extinction such as griffon vultures and owlets, so it is essential to study how populations of these birds respond to the virus.

High prevalence

The high localized prevalence in Extremadura birds implies that the West Nile virus has a high circulation in the region, therefore it is quite possible that the distribution is wide and that it is also circulating in neighboring communities.

This situation implies that it is necessary to increase surveillance and monitoring, since rising temperatures, which will occur in the coming weeks, will facilitate the increase in mosquito populations, so the vector will be incorporated into the scenario. If the appropriate measures are not taken, it is possible that new outbreaks of the West Nile virus could emerge, as happened last summer.

Diseases caused by the West Nile virus

West Nile virus can cause a neuroinvasive disease (meningitis, encephalitis, acute flaccid paralysis) that develops in less than 1% of those infected, but easily reaches a mortality rate of approximately 10%.

The probability of developing encephalitis is higher in the elderly. Unfortunately there is no treatment specific, support only. The best prevention is to avoid being bitten and not traveling through areas with high mosquito populations.

Greater risk along rivers

The flight capacity of the genus Culex is usually limited to an area of ​​about 7 kilometers from the aquatic areas that function as breeding centers. For that reason, outbreaks usually appear in municipalities bordering the riverbanks.

However, it is not impossible for them to appear inside because any water reservoir is useful for breeding. Some strong perfumes may contain volatile compounds that attract mosquitoes, they are best avoided.

Detection in horses serves as an alert

Horses also suffer from the disease, like humans, they are final hosts of the virus and the mortality rate of animals with clinical symptoms reaches 33%. Horses represent 96.9% of all reported cases of West Nile virus disease in non-human mammals. Previous detection in horses has great epidemiological value and allows the implementation of possible action protocols, mainly in areas far from wetlands.

There is no vaccine for now

There is no vaccine for humans, but there are several for horses that are diverse. Some are based on inactivated West Nile virus, others on non-replicating recombinant canarypox virus vectors, and still others on inactivated chimeric flaviviruses.

West Nile virus is a flavivirus and currently, attempts are being made to develop messenger RNA vaccines directed against different flaviviruses such as Zika, dengue, Powasan virus or tick-borne encephalitis virus. Perhaps, in the not too distant future, we will be able to combat West Nile virus with promising mRNA vaccines.