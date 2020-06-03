Totally unexpectedly, the Sun released a strong flare, the most powerful it has registered since 2017.

On Friday morning (May 29), the Sun fired its strongest flare since October 2017, an eruption detected by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).

Solar flares are radiation bursts that originate from sunspots, dark and relatively cool temporary spots on the solar surface that have very strong magnetic fields.

Scientists classify strong flares into three categories: C, M and X.

Each class is 10 times more powerful than the one below; M flares are 10 times stronger than C flares, but 10 times weaker than class X events.

On the other hand, the flare ejected by the Sun was recently M-class, so it wasn’t a monster.

In the image below you can see the following:

This image was taken on May 29 by the NASA SDO Solar Observatory. Above, to the left and behind the horizon, you can see the flash of a flare that is the largest recorded since 2017.

NASA / Solar Dynamics Observatory / Joy Ng

Cycle change

The flare was not emitted towards Earth, so it will have no effect on our planet. But the sudden burst could be the signal that the Sun is entering a more active phase of its 11-year activity cycle. If that were the case, the current cycle, number 24 (which is the number of solar cycles studied so far by science) could have come to an end.

Although it may also not be so. In fact, it will still take a few months of observation to know for sure.

We know that the Sun goes through alternating periods of calm and activity continuously in cycles that repeat every 11 years.

As its activity increases or decreases, the number of dark spots on its surface also increases and decreases. So space meteorologists continually search for and count the number of sunspots, allowing them to establish where in the cycle the Sun is at each moment.

This new group of sunspots, then, could be marking the end of the 24th cycle and the beginning of the 25th. But to be sure that the Sun has already passed its moment of least activity and is about to start a new cycle, you need , at least six months of observations and stain count.

What follows: Scientists will be closely watching the Sun’s activity in the coming weeks to see if the star is, in fact, emerging from its sleep and entering a new period of activity.

The period of the sun’s least activity, known as the “solar minimum,” can only be seen in retrospect after many months have passed.

Finally, “Sunspots can be harbingers of the Sun’s increased solar cycle and become more active”NASA said in a statement. “Or maybe not. It will be a few more months before we know for sure. “

