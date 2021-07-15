They detect the first case of contagion with two variants of COVID-19 at the same time

A 90-year-old Belgian woman passed away five days after she tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors discovered that she was infected by two variants.

The first case of a person who is infected by two variants of coronavirus concern simultaneously occurred in Belgium. The researchers explained that the patient was admitted to a hospital in the city of Aalst after “a series of falls” on March 3, 2021; however, on the same day a PCR tested positive for COVID-19.

The report indicates that there was “nothing remarkable” in his medical history, although the woman had not been vaccinated. He also reveals that due to his advanced age, he received care from a nurse at his home, one of the few contacts he had abroad.

Although the patient initially showed no serious symptoms and had a high oxygen saturation upon arrival at the hospital, her health rapidly deteriorated and passed away only five days later, on March 8, 2021.

After analyzing the sample of the patient in search of some variant of concern, the researchers discovered that the woman not only had been infected with the alpha variant (formerly British) that began to circulate in the United Kingdom last December, also with the beta variant which emerged in South Africa around the same time as Alpha.

The case was presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases and is the first confirmed to date of coinfection by different variants of COVID-19; however, still it is not clear how the simultaneous contagion occurred, although the first hypotheses suggest that it was due to being in contact with two different people.

Although contracting two different variants of COVID-19 may sound scary, it is also unclear whether simultaneous infections by two variants increase the severity or disease progression, nor its relationship with the protection afforded by vaccines.

The case once again highlighted the importance of both getting vaccinated with a complete schedule and accelerating immunization campaigns around the world.

Despite the fact that the delta variant is more contagious than the rest and is causing a new wave in different latitudes, the data shows that vaccination works: while the elderly and the immunized population are getting less sick or presenting mild COVID-19, the Younger people and those who decided not to get vaccinated have more complications.

