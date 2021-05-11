They detect powerful and “persistent” immunity in the mucosa of the vaccinated, important to avoid the transmission of the virus

American scientists have proven, with Moderna’s vaccine, that it produces high concentrations of IgG antibodies (the long-lasting ones) in the oral and nasal mucosa

IgG levels among the vaccinated, after the two doses, were much higher than among the unvaccinated

The main objective of these first vaccines was not to prevent the transmission of the virus, but to prevent the disease

“It is the first demonstration of the persistent presence of IgG antibodies in the oral and nasal mucosa after vaccination with an mRNA vaccine against the covid ”. This is how the study concludes, which points out that the vaccine – they did it with Moderna’s – offers lasting protection against viruses in your own routes of entry to our body: mouth and nose.

Researchers, American scientists, have found that there are high concentrations of IgG antibodies (the long-lasting ones) in these key locations. And this is important, because if you prevent the virus from replicating there, you are preventing not only the infection of the vaccinated person, but also the contagion. They explain it like this. “The high concentration of antibodies at the sites of primary infection it can play a direct role in preventing viral transmission ”.

These data is “especially welcome” among experts, like Eric Topol, because you have to remember that current covid vaccines -the Moderna and all the others approved so far- were developed and authorized “emergency” and in record time to prevent, above all, the disease, but his goal was not to avoid contagion. Although some of those that arrive later will, such as the vaccine developed at the CSIC by Luis Enjuanes, which will be especially aimed at the mucous membranes.

The goal of covid vaccines was to prevent illness. Mucosal / sterilization immunity wasn’t anticipated, which is why masks have been advocated post-vaccination to prevent transmission. So this is especially welcome new data. Https://t.co/lLeW6CS6vi pic.twitter.com/8rjT9D0WTo – Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 8, 2021

High antibody concentration after the second dose

The study has just been published, still preliminary, and was carried out last January in California with almost a hundred toilets, vaccinated with Moderna. The aim was to test this hypothesis: “Covid vaccines can cause the production of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the upper respiratory tract, as well as in the fluid of the oral and nasal mucosa ”.

Participated 96 people. All of them had received the first dose of the vaccine between 3 and 7 days before. 63% were women, and they had a mean age of 29.6 years. Of the 89 participants who had not had previous contact with the virus (had not had covid), 85.4% were positive for IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 at 10 days after the first dose, and 100% were positive for IgG 15 days after that initial dose.

All 96 “had detectable IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2 in oral mucosal (mouth) fluid 15 days after their first dose. And they developed a much higher antibody concentration after the second dose of vaccine. “, the researchers explain. In the study we read that “the antibody concentration 20 days after the second dose (470.4 +/- 352.2ng / mL) of vaccine was significantly higher than the antibody concentration observed 20 days after the first dose of vaccine (70.25 +/- 72.95ng / mL) ”.

More potent “persistent” IgG antibodies

But it is that, in addition, compared IgG levels in the mucous membranes of those vaccinated with the levels of these same antibodies in 31 participants who had passed the covid and were not vaccinated. Between April and December 2020, they collected oral fluid samples of those previously infected participants, in a separate study, and analyzed IgG antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 in those samples.

And what did they see? What IgG levels of the vaccinated were 20 times higher than those of the unvaccinated. “The concentration of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 among these individuals was 23.7 +/- 22.5 ng / mL.”

Those who were not vaccinated were evaluated longer-term than those who were vaccinated, 116 days after infection, but the data are comparable (470 vs 23) because the study also showed that “The persistence of IgG antibodies in the mucosa of the unvaccinated for 3.5 months without a significant decrease”. Which may also suggest, the researchers note, “the persistence of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 on the oral mucosa after vaccination “. Therefore, they speak of “persistent” antibodies.

Samples taken by the vaccinated themselves

To conduct the study, all participants collected fluid samples from the oral mucosa (all the soft tissue that surrounds the teeth: cheeks, gums, lips, tongue and palate) on days 5, 10, 15, and 20 after each dose of the vaccine. Plus, 63 days after the second dose, a subgroup took an oral and a nasal sample, to assess the presence of IgG antibodies in the anterior nostrils after vaccination.

All samples were taken by the participants themselves. “Respiratory samples for the IgG antibody against SARS-CoV-2 offer an alternative for collection of samples non-invasive “, the researchers say. And they warn that the study also represents “the first demonstration that IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 can be detected and quantified in samples of oral and nasal fluid collected by the patient after receiving an mRNA vaccine against covid ”.

After the good data collected with the Moderna vaccine, the authors point out the need for further studies to find out “how SARS-CoV-2 respiratory IgG antibody titers are obtained by different covid vaccines, among older adults and during a longer study period ”.