The Network in Defense of Digital Rights (R3D) released the discovery of, at least 21 suspected cell phone antennas in Mexico City, which could be false and aim to intervene cell phones that connect to them. Its purpose would be to collect information from its users on a discretionary basis.

R3D explains that it was the Chilean organization South Lighthouse who discovered the antennas, known as IMSI catchers or stingrays, which are distributed worldwide by the company L3Harris Techologies -among other companies- who have at least three contracts with the Mexican federal government .

“In total, this company has signed 21 contracts with the Mexican government between 2011 and 2019. The contracts made during the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador have been by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of the Navy,” explains R3D in your statement.

The analysis by the Chilean experts, known as the Fake Antenna Detection Project (FADe), examined 1,801 antennas located in Mexico City and comprised almost 620,000 measurements.

“The study reported the largest number of anomalies in an antenna located in Amecameca -on the highway between Mexico City and Puebla- whose range includes the Attorney General of the State of Mexico and Military Camp 37-B of the Secretariat of National Defense“

According to the report, these antennas are located in spaces near government offices, military headquarters and / or spaces for social protest.

Another antenna with various irregularities was also detected near the CDMX border with the State of Mexico and another in full Capital base, which was the “third place with the highest number of inconsistencies and the first with the largest number of irregular antennas detected”. Other points where false towers were also located were the Palace of Fine Arts, the Legislative Palace, the Heroic Military College, the General Archive of Notaries, to name a few of the most important.

“Among its capabilities, fake towers can obtain a cell phone’s IMSI and IMEI number, the content of calls and text messages, as well as access files on devices in range. Some models can also send SMS or make calls anonymously to intimidate protesters or infect phones with malware, “activists explained.

The problem is that neither the The Army and the Navy do not have surveillance activities among their functions, at least not constitutionally, in addition the use of this technology is not regulated in our country. We will have to wait to see if there is a larger investigation to know the true objective of the antennas and to resolve who put them.

This is not the only time espionage by federal authorities is discovered. In Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term, R3D exposed the use of the Pegasus malware by the government to spy on journalists.

.