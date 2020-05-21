The University of Santiago de Compostela pointed out that the natural evolution of the virus is not compatible with manipulation in the laboratory

Spain suffered, in addition to the first strains of the coronavirus that entered and affected almost all Europe, a “asian strain“Which barely entered other European countries, revealed a team of Spanish researchers.

The investigation, which released Thursday the University of Santiago de CompostelaHe pointed out that the natural evolution that the virus had is not compatible with laboratory manipulation, something that blames “conspiracy” theories without a scientific basis.

He also suggested that in the first Asian epidemic wave there should have been many more cases than those reported by the national health authorities in that region.

The researchers also concluded that between a third and a half of those infected with COVID-19 in the world would be related to “supercontagators” and corroborated that the origin of all current strains of the coronavirus is located “no earlier than November 2019” .

The team analyzed nearly 5,000 coronavirus genomes, which in terms of the virus’ genetic code account for approximately 150 million letters.

According to the teacher Antonio Salas, coordinator of the investigation, “this is a fundamental step to understand the process of virus spread”, as well as to “try to foresee and prevent future outbreaks and pandemics”, both of, be it coronavirus or other pathogens with potential equally lethal or even superior, “he added.

The researcher explained that the scenario in Spain is “somewhat particular” in the European context, since the first strains of the virus entered that affected almost all of Europe, but also came “an Asian strain that hardly entered any other European country” .

The study’s “most surprising and novel finding” was to demonstrate the existence and impact of people with high sensitivity to transmit the virus, known as “supercontagators,” in the pandemic.

So far, the figure of the supercontager “It had been discussed in the media and from an epidemiological point of view,” but now the researchers have demonstrated their existence with evidence, Salas said.

He adds that the data obtained would not be compatible with laboratory manipulations, “based exclusively on ‘conspiracy’ theories without scientific argument.”

