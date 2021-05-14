They detect “great delayed local reactions” in the skin of people who had been vaccinated with Moderna

Fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, fatigue, pain in the puncture area … These are some of the side effects of the coronavirus vaccine of which more has been heard since vaccination began. They are also the most common reactions among those vaccinated, and they do not present any risk since they end up disappearing after a few days.

In fact, according to the fifth Pharmacovigilance Report on Covid-19 vaccines published this Tuesday by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), only 0.02% of the 14.2 million who had received the vaccine at that time reported a serious adverse event.

Among those currently being administered in Spain, the report indicates that those who have suffered the most adverse contingencies are those immunized with Moderna (0.19%), followed by those who received AstraZeneca (0.13%), and Pfizer (0.10%).

That of Modern It is also the one with the highest percentage of the reaction marked as “pain in the vaccination area” (18% of those analyzed). Sometimes an adverse reaction occurs as a result of skin hypersensitivity with large, red rashes on the skin that can cause itching or pain.

A group of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital published a study conducted on this type of eruption last month in the scientific journal ‘New England Journal of Medicine’. In the document, the researchers highlight that, although 84% of the effects appear practically immediately after being inoculated with the first dose, there are some cases in which it can be seen “large delayed local reactions” at the injection site Moderna’s vaccine.

These kinds of reactions –erythema, induration, and tenderness– appeared from the eighth day after receiving the first dose and, although they may be uncomfortable and annoying for a few days, experts point out that they ended up “resolved” usually four or five days after having appeared.

The object of the study, as they point out, is none other than to warn health professionals that this type of adverse reaction is possible among those vaccinated with Moderna serum, so that know how to advise the most appropriate treatments to patients who suffer them.

“Clinicians may not be prepared to address late local reactions to the mRNA-1273 vaccine.”, point out the signatories of the study. “Given the progress in mass vaccination campaigns around the world, these reactions are likely to generate concern among patients,” they add, emphasizing that this type of reaction has not been recognized, so that “many patients have received antibiotics from unnecessarily. ”

Therefore, they hope that the published document will dispel the concerns that may arise in people who suffer late skin reactions and that doctors will know how to treat them. “minimizing the unnecessary use of antibiotics”.