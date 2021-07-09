They detect extrasolar stellar flares using the GPS system

Stellar flares (flares) are a sudden increase in radiation from stars: sudden electromagnetic emissions in certain areas of the surface of stars that give off large amounts of energy. Thus, they generate a discharge of ions: a sudden over-ionization of the upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere (ionosphere).

Until now, stellar flares were detected through space probes such as SOHO (Solar and Heliosferic Observatory) – a joint mission of ESA and NASA to study the Sun, and which contains a specific telescope that allows the detection of flares from the Sun from the increase in the flow of photons–, or by telescopes such as the Swift or the Fermi, for extrasolar stellar flares. With these instruments, what is done is to observe the phenomenon directly.

Now, two scientists, Manuel Hernández-Pajares, a researcher at the Department of Mathematics at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), and David Moreno-Borràs, from the Barcelona School of Informatics (FIB) at the UPC, have developed a system that allows the detection of stellar flares, using the signals emitted by satellite navigation systems, popularly known as GPS.

“The easiest way to explain what we have done is to compare it with the Chinese shadows: instead of directly observing the phenomenon, what we do is look at the shadow, the trace left in the atmosphere by the sudden fluctuation of a part of the radiation stellar. And we do this using satellite navigation systems, what we know as GPS. ” This is how Manuel Hernández-Pajares, who is also responsible for the Research Group on Ionospheric Determination and Satellite Navigation and Terrestrial Systems (IonSAT), introduces the method that he has developed, in collaboration with David Moreno-Borràs, who is now a researcher at the Institut d ‘Catalan Space Studies (IEEC). This method allows the detection of extrasolar stellar flares using only global measurements from the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), such as the Global Positioning System (GPS). The technique has been described with the title of “Real-time detection, location and measuremente of geoeffective stellar flares from Global Navigation Satellite System data: new technique and case studies”, and has been published in the academic journal ‘Space Weather’ of the American Geophysical Union.

Image of a solar flare captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory in 2017 (Image: NASA Goddard / SDO)

As has been said, the method developed by the UPC researchers involves “looking at the footprint that these stellar flares generate in the upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere, the so-called ionosphere”, as if we were looking at a representation of the popular Chinese shadow theater.

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) work thanks to more than 24 satellites per constellation (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou) that orbit the Earth: each satellite emits signals in the form of electromagnetic waves, similar to those they use mobile phones. This wave is collected by a GPS receiver, which calculates the time it apparently takes for signals to travel from the satellites, converting it to pseudo-range (the basic GNSS observable) by multiplying it by the speed of light in vacuum.

When a solar flare occurs, it suddenly generates additional free electrons to the ionosphere, 100 – 1,000 kilometers high. The electromagnetic waves emitted by the GNSS satellites make the free electrons “dance”: this causes them to emit a very similar electromagnetic signal, which is superimposed on the original signal and changes the speed of propagation and thus generates an error in the pseudorange. For this reason, GNSS satellites emit a second signal that, combined with the first, makes it possible to eliminate the effect of over-ionization and the error it generates. Precisely, this system, which eliminates the margin of error caused by the ionosphere, also makes it possible to isolate the effect of very intense stellar flares and, therefore, to detect them. The GNSS system thus becomes a stellar flare detection and location system.

This finding has been possible thanks to the refinement of the technique previously developed by the researcher Hernández-Pajares to detect and measure solar flares of high, medium and weak intensity. A technique that is currently implemented, and in real time, in a project of the European Space Agency (ESA, in its acronym in English) of the Space Situation Awareness program. The algorithm developed, which the authors call Blind GNSS search of Extraterrestrial EUV Sources (BGEES), has been verified with two stellar flares that are more distant and, therefore, more difficult to detect: the Proxima Centauri (detected on March 18, 2016) and NGTS J121939.5-355557 (located February 1, 2016). The estimates obtained with the BGEES algorithm have been contrasted with those of studies with conventional astronomical techniques that have analyzed both stellar flares.

“It is, most likely, the first reported detection of extrasolar stellar flares with GPS”, explains the researcher. The technique allows not only the detection and measurement of the intensity of the flares, but also the approximate estimation of the position of the extrasolar source in the celestial sphere with a minimum error, up to a few degrees. This technique opens the door to a new type of astronomy for the detection and study of this type of phenomenon: a new method using real-time data, free and free thanks to GNSS receivers distributed throughout the world.

Researchers are starting a new ESA-funded project these days to confirm the new technique and determine whether a future associated system could open up a new field of exploration for measurements of stellar activity, with potential applications, such as estimating the habitability of stars. exoplanets, among others. “Precisely, this source of energy that we indirectly detect with GPS (the sudden increase in the flow of photons in the EUV band) is one of the key elements to be able to determine if these exoplanets are in a habitable zone”, explains the researcher, “and this has also aroused the interest of ESA ”.

Researchers are working with ESA’s European Space Research and Technology Center (ESA-ESTEC) to consolidate the research results, and it is planned to implement an experimental system to provide real-time GNSS stellar flare alarms. (Source: UPC)