The newly detected exoplanet, AU Mic b, has a mass of no more than 58 earths and completes one orbit every 8.6 days

The discovery of a exoplanet similar in size to Neptune, which orbits a star Close and particularly young, it offers a unique opportunity to increase our knowledge of how planets form and migrate during the first days of a system solar.

The exoplanet, baptized as AU Mic b, orbit the star AU Microscope, which is relatively close to the Via Milky, at 31.9 million light years, and is “only” between 20 and 30 million years old, compared to the 4.5 billion of the Sun.

The finding, published today, Wednesday, by the journal Nature, has included, among others, the participation of Guillem Anglada-Escudé, from the Institute of the Institute of Space Sciences (ICE-CSIC), as well as researchers from the American universities in George Mason and Maryland Baltimore County and Canada’s Montreal.

There are only two or three known stars that are that close and young, so scientists have spent a decade searching for exoplanets in them.

Speaking in astronomical terms, AU Microscopii and its planet is still in its infancy, in fact, the star still has a fine disk of debris around it as a result of its formation.

“Planets, like people, change with maturity” and this means that they can vary their orbit or the composition of their atmosphere, and even, unlike people, become smaller over time, says Eric Gaidos, of the University of Hawaii.

So the system AU Mic provides a unique laboratory to study the early stages of planet formation and how they interact with their host star, as well as to investigate the formation dynamics of a solar system.

One of the things researchers want to understand is when planets form and what they do during their early stages, says Tom Barclay of the University of Maryland.

The team used data from NASA’s Tess and Spitzer space telescopes, supported by observations from other ground facilities located in Hawaii and Chile.

Observations confirmed that AU Mic b has a mass of no more than 58 earths and completes one orbit every 8.6 days, indicating that it is very close to the star.

Scientists want to know more about the atmosphere of the new exoplanet, because having recently formed it may be losing its atmosphere at a rate that can be observed.

Observations can also help determine what your atmosphere, which could give clues to know where the planet formed, since certain substances can only exist at a known distance from the star.

Knowing where the planet formed would provide clues to how it has moved since it was created and would help a more general understanding of how planets form and migrate in a new solar system.

The team considers that the new exoplanet is mainly made up of gases, since the star, due to its youth “surely has not had time to form small rocky planets”, Barclay considers.

This “gives us an opportunity to get a picture of what might have happened before our own rocky planets, like Earth and Venus, formed.”

AU Mic is still surrounded by a disk of debris due to its formation, it is also a small star, about half the mass of the Sun, which usually have very magnetic fields powerful, which makes them very active.

All of this explains, in part, that the experts took almost fifteen years to detect the new planet, since the numerous spots and eruptions on the surface of the star made it difficult to detect, which “was already complicated by the presence of the disk,” according to Jonathan. Gagné, from the University of Montreal.

With information from .