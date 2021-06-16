They detect a weak brain signal with a quantum sensor

06/16/2021 at 08:00 CEST

A team of scientists from the University of Sussex has built a modular quantum sensor for the first time and used it to record a brain signal.

The device uses ultra-sensitive quantum sensors to capture tiny magnetic fields and maps of neural activity within the brain.

The sensors, which harness the fundamental properties of atoms to detect magnetic fields, were placed on the outside of the scalp of a volunteer who was asked to open and close his eyes every 10 to 20 seconds.

The sensors detected the neural signal for this movement from outside the brain, requiring enormously sophisticated quantum technology.

The sensor captures the brain’s magnetic fields, which are very weak: up to a million times smaller than the magnet we have on the refrigerator door, explains one of the authors, Thomas Coussens, in a statement.

Ultrasensitive sensors are able to observe the interior of the brain and map neural activity through the weak magnetic fields of the brain.

Magnetic fields

Magnetic fieldsThe small electrical currents that arise from neurons generate very small magnetic fields noticeable even outside the brain, which is what the sensors pick up.

Essentially, the sensors use a magnetometer (an instrument that measures the strength and direction of a magnetic field) to explore inside the brain.

Located inside a magnetic shield to block other fields, including that of the Earth, the magnetometer used in this experiment is an optical pump, which can measure absolutely the entire magnetic field.

The device works by putting the vapor created by the magnetometer in a quantum state: it then sends a laser beam at it and uses a photodetector to see how much light has passed through it.

How atomic vapor interacts with laser light depends on the magnetic field. The mathematical modeling of these brain magnetic fields makes it possible to generate images of the neuronal dynamics at that moment.

New development

New developmentThis is not the first quantum sensor to be used to analyze the human brain.

Last February, researchers from the University of Nottingham and University College London developed a quantum sensor capable of measuring the brain’s magnetic field in real time without interference, as well as observing the functionality of its 90,000 million neurons.

The sensor from the University of Sussex has a specific peculiarity with respect to this previous development: it is modular, which means that it can be enlarged with new pieces, in the style of a Lego, and used to analyze all brain activity.

The experience, which they explain in an article published in arXiv, constitutes a complete technological innovation: it is the first time that a brain signal has been detected using a modular quantum brain sensor.

Quantum lego

Quantum legoIt is an important milestone for all scientists working on quantum brain imaging technology, because modular sensors can be expanded by adding modules to them, the researchers note.

In fact, in this first experiment, the researchers connected two sensors like ‘Lego bricks’ and expanded the analysis of the brain, showing that scanning the whole brain with this method is within the reach of this technology.

So the researchers set out to build more sensors of the same type that can be docked and become a whole-brain imager.

This expanded version could provide significant advances in the detection and delivery of treatment for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, according to its creators.

Beyond

BeyondThe important thing about these technologies, which are based on the study of the brain through the weak magnetic fields generated by neurons, is that they allow us to go beyond the anatomical structure of the brain to search for abnormalities.

Through magnetic fields, they gain access to the way the brain works, since in many cases it is the brain’s function that is altered and that causes disorders, such as epilepsy or some forms of dementia.

Reference

ReferenceModular optically-pumped magnetometer system. Thomas Coussens et al. arXiv: 2106.05877 [physics.atom-ph]