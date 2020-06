The discovery of a Neptune-like exoplanet, orbiting a nearby, young star, offers a unique opportunity to increase our understanding of how planets form and migrate during the early days of a solar system. The exoplanet, dubbed AU Mic b, orbits the star AU Microscopii, which is relatively close to the Milky Way, at 31.9 million light years, and is « only » between 20 and 30 million years old, compared to 4,500 million of the Sun.