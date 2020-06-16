Scientists from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) in the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) have participated in the first ddetection of the green line of oxygen in the atmosphere of Mars. The finding, made possible thanks to the modification of the orientation of the NOMAD instrument on board the TGO-ExoMars mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and published in the last issue of the Nature Astronomy magazine, opens a window to thestudy of the behavior and photochemistry of this planet.

The atmospheric luminescence is a natural phenomenon of our atmosphere, which results from the interaction between sunlight and the atoms that make it up. Depending on the compound involved, light is emitted at different wavelengths, one of the most intense being due to the excitation of oxygen atoms, which provide the greenish hue of the polar auroras and they produce a green line on the planet observable at night from space. The emission of oxygen during the day is more elusive, as it competes with sunlight, and has never before been observed on other planets.

Data to understand the interaction of solar radiation with the atmosphere of Mars

“The discovery of the presence of the green line of atomic oxygen in the atmosphere of Mars provides us with a tool to understand the interaction of solar radiation with the Martian atmosphere“Points José Juan López-Moreno, IAA-CSIC researcher who participated in the finding.

Detection has required change the orientation of the NOMAD instrument, on board the Trace Gas Orbiter ship (TGO-ExoMars / ESA), which has been in orbit around the red planet since October 2016. NOMAD observes, in the visible and in the ultraviolet, the illuminated face of Mars to measure the column of clouds, dust and ozone, but the change in orientation allowed it to observe the limbo of the planet at different altitudes and look for the diurnal emission of oxygen.

“We have finally found it”

And indeed, NOMAD detected two emission peaks produced by oxygen atoms, one brighter at about 80 kilometers high, and the other weaker, about 120 kilometers. “Was expected, but difficult to observe. We have finally found it – he points out Miguel Ángel López-Valverde, IAA-CSIC researcher. And the good fit that we have achieved with a photochemical model reveals that our description of the excitation mechanisms of atmospheric oxygen are correct in a very different environment than on Earth and, therefore, they are exportable to other worlds. “

Researchers have concluded that the green line in the atmosphere of Mars is produced by the photodissociation of carbon dioxide molecules, the most abundant element in the Martian atmosphere. Once these molecules are broken down into oxygen and carbon monoxide, the oxygen atoms interact with the ultraviolet radiation from the Sun and produce luminescence in the green region of visible light and weaker emission in the ultraviolet.

Green line of Earth’s atmosphere.

“We have been able to quantify the relationship between visible and ultraviolet emissions from atomic oxygen. Until now there was a strong discrepancy between the results obtained through atomic physics models and the measurements made, never simultaneously, of these two emissions on Earth, because the atmosphere pEmits the passage of visible radiation but hinders ultraviolet. With NOMAD measuring from outside the atmosphere in both parts of the spectrum we have been able to measure the relationship of both emissions and thus confirm that the values ​​that are closest to reality are those obtained by atomic physics models. Once again, space exploration has allowed us to solve problems that are otherwise unsolvable, “says López-Moreno.

The variation in intensity and height of the green line on Mars depends on the distribution of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. NOMAD data will remotely detect seasonal changes in carbon dioxide at a height of about 80 kilometers from the surface, a region of the atmosphere inaccessible with direct measures, but which is essential to know when sending manned and unmanned missions.

“Furthermore, this may be of great interest for studying the atmospheres of planets in other solar systems and looking for signs of life. The luminescence of oxygen reveals the presence of this compound, which is very abundant on Earth due to photosynthesis. So if the green line on an exoplanet were much more intense than the emission we just discovered on Mars, comparable to or greater than the intensity observed on Earth, it could be an indirect indicator of some kind of life capable of carrying out some kind photosynthesis ”, he points out López-Valverde.

