They detect a fireball over the southwest of Spain at 57,000 km / hour

The detectors of the SMART project, of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), have registered the passage of a fireball over southwestern Spain at 57,000 kilometers per hour.

According to the analysis of the principal investigator of the SMART project, José María Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), The fireball was recorded yesterday April 4 at 11:42 p.m. from the astronomical observatories of Seville, La Sagra (Granada) and La Hita (Toledo).

The phenomenon occurred when a rock from an asteroid entered the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 57,000 kilometers per hour and could be seen from the southern and central areas of the country.

The sudden friction with the atmosphere at this enormous speed made the rock turn incandescent, generating a fireball that began at an altitude of about 81 kilometers over the southeast of the province of Seville, practically on the vertical of the town of The Puebla de Cazalla.

It advanced in a southeasterly direction and became extinct at an altitude of about 30 kilometers over the northeast of the province of Cádiz, almost on the provincial border with Seville, after traveling a total distance in the atmosphere of about 56 kilometers.

The SMART project detectors operate within the framework of the Southwest Europe Fireball and Meteor Network (SWEMN), which aims to continuously monitor the sky in order to record and study the impact against the Earth’s atmosphere of rocks from different objects in the Solar System.