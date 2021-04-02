They detect a fireball flying over the center of Spain at 72,000 km / hour

The detectors of the SMART project, of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), from the astronomical observatories of Seville, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada) and Madrid, have recorded the passage of a fireball over central Spain at 72,000 km / hour.

According to the analysis of the principal investigator of the SMART project, José María Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), the fireball was recorded this Thursday at 11:05 p.m.

The phenomenon has occurred when a rock enters the earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 97,000 kilometers per hour on the western part of the province of Toledo.

Due to this high speed, the sudden friction with the air caused the rock turned incandescent when it was at a height of about 92 kilometers generating a bright ball of fire, which due to its great luminosity could be seen from more than 500 kilometers away.

The fireball moved in a northwesterly direction and was extinguished when it was at an altitude of about 43 kilometers above the Toledo town of Oropesa, after traveling a total distance of about 64 kilometers in the atmosphere.

The SMART project detectors operate within the framework of the Southwest Europe Fireball and Meteor Network (SWEMN), which aims to continuously monitor the sky in order to record and study the impact against the Earth’s atmosphere of rocks from different objects in the Solar System.