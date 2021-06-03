They detect a fireball flying over southern Spain at 183,000 km / hour

The detectors of the SMART project, of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), from the astronomical observatories of Seville, La Sagra (Granada) and La Hita (Toledo) have registered the passage of a fireball over southern Spain at 183,000 km / hour.

According to the analysis of the principal investigator of the SMART project, José María Madiedo, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), the Fireball was recorded last morning at 4:02 a.m. and due to its high luminosity, it could be seen from the southern and central areas of the country.

The phenomenon has occurred when aa rock from a comet at a speed of about 183,000 kilometers per hour.

The sudden friction with the atmosphere at that enormous speed made the rock turn incandescent, generating a fireball that began at an altitude of about 111 kilometers on the east of the province of Córdoba.

It advanced in a southwesterly direction and became extinct at an altitude of about 83 kilometers on the southwest of that same province, almost on the vertical of the town of Fernán-Núñez; the fireball traveled a total distance in the atmosphere of about 35 miles.

In addition to the SMART project detectors, this ball It has also been recorded by the detection station located in Madrid.

The SMART project detectors operate within the framework of the Southwest Europe Fireball and Meteor Network (SWEMN), which aims to continuously monitor the sky in order to record and study the impact against the earth’s atmosphere of rocks from different objects in the Solar System.