They destroy Mexican politics for using Lady’s Gambit to advertise

In trying to gain people’s attention, politicians often do the most outrageous things, sometimes appealing to pop culture to be taken into account by the youngest, and the last person to do so was Layda Sansores, candidate of the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena) for the governorship of Campeche. In an image to promote a debate, she was photographed in the same position as the protagonist of Lady’s Gambit – 93% on a Netflix series poster

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Sansores served as mayor of Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City, since 2018, but in January of this year he left office to seek the governorship of Campeche. The mayor’s office where he worked is the one with the most active cases of Covid-19, as indicated by data from the Ministry of Health, collected by UNAM (via Milenio).

The Morena party was the big winner in 2018, not because of its merits, since it was a new party, but because the previous parties that were in power failed to combat economic inequality and generalized violence, they only made promises that finally failed. were fulfilled. However, Morena’s performance has not satisfied many of the voters, even some celebrities like Gael García Bernal have publicly declared their disappointment.

In the image that caused so many mockery and complaints on social networks, Sansores appears imitating the pose of Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch – 91%, Glass – 45%, Emma. – 90%) in Lady’s Gambit, with a chess board under her hands, and in the version of the candidate a pulled king appears and at its base are the logos of the PAN, PRI and Movimiento Ciudadano parties.

Also read: Anya Taylor-Joy is described as “woman of color” in America and her fans are enraged

Accompanying the image is a message where Sansores promises that his government will be honest and transparent, in contrast to the “opaque and corrupt” governments that the state has had in the past. That was the main motto of Morena in previous years, but the citizens are not convinced that he has fulfilled it. On the other hand, last Monday El Financiero announced that the candidate is in third place in electoral preferences in Campeche, below her opponents Christian castro bello, of the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance, and Eliseo Fernández Montufar, from Movimiento Ciudadano.

You can see below the controversial poster and the reactions of the public below; some users compared Sansores with the fortune tellers that were advertised on TV years ago and with the Peruvian singer “La Tigresa del Oriente”.

The debate is: continue with opaque and corrupt governments or change to an honest and transparent government. You choose! #HonestosVsCorruptos #GambitoDeLayda #GambitoDeReina pic.twitter.com/zcTPYoI9K6 – Layda Sansores (@LaydaSansores) May 6, 2021

-Lady’s gambit … -Aha

-With Layda Sansore -Oh no pic.twitter.com/NxDFYIA8pk – Diablo Sayayin (@diablosayayin) May 7, 2021

What a downturn in quality the second season of lady’s gambit, it was not enough for a live actress. https://t.co/x9hdDDT6d0 – Hey Arnoldo Montaño (@spotgabbiani) May 6, 2021

Lady’s Gambit // Does your husband work with a blonde? pic.twitter.com/F5i73NnlKN – el abraham chilletas (@ECuernavaco) May 7, 2021

Do not dare to compare that thing🤮 with Lady’s Gambit😡 https://t.co/Q7cHxZIij3 – The mother of dragons🐉⚔️ (@soysofiafloress) May 7, 2021

Expectation 🆚 Reality The Lady’s Gambit that promised #Morena … and the one that delivered pic.twitter.com/5eSsKTlEJF – Guillermo Barba (@memobarba) May 7, 2021

Morena’s latest plagiarism …

No, Layda Sansores doesn’t look like Beth from ‘Lady’s Gambit’ …

Ha ha ha ha … pic.twitter.com/GPgUszJNSa – Héctor Figueroa (@imagenhector) May 7, 2021

On tinder // in person pic.twitter.com/m1DjIkwAvZ – Lord Hatake (@ExHokageKakashi) May 6, 2021

No, that’s not a lady’s gambit 🤭 pic.twitter.com/wY1Fux5Zol – LuisValLe® Your favorite stranger. (@LuisValLeAnaya) May 7, 2021

Why did the Tigress of the East make a parody of Lady’s Gambit? pic.twitter.com/LWsMpM7jRX – Insopor (@SoyInsopor) May 7, 2021

This emulation of “Lady’s Gambit” reminds me of old “spots” of other parties from years ago where they did the same.

What a laugh it is to see that they are still without ingenuity for this type of thing (regardless of the candidate). https://t.co/MwXyzCtaft – 🔊 🇲🇽 ~ Edgar (N) RiveR ~ 🇲🇽 (@EdviRubiO) May 7, 2021

Lady’s Gambit was a success for Netflix since its premiere in October 2020, it became the most watched miniseries so far on the platform. In addition, she received two Golden Globes for Best Miniseries / TV Movie and Best Actress for Anya Taylor-Joy. The show was based on the novel by Walter Tevis, which in the past attempted to be brought to the big screen by Heath Ledger, starring Elliot Page.

Although the ending seemed to leave the door open for a sequel, so far it is known that there will not be a second season; However, in an interview with Elle published last week, Anya taylor joy She said she wouldn’t refuse if called to continue Beth Harmon’s story (via E! Online):

It would be silly of me to say, ‘There will never be a second series,’ and then I’m 40 and Scott [Frank] tell me, ‘Hey, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?’ I hope that [Beth] start doing things for your own enjoyment. I’d like Beth to pick up Benny and spend time with him in Russia, the two intellectual snobs together, and I hope she has a Bowie phase.

Don’t leave without reading: Anya Taylor-Joy is proposed as Batgirl and she looks spectacular