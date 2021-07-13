They design pass for clubs and bars in CDMX

MEXICO CITY. The Government of Mexico City and the bars, clubs and nightclubs sector are working on a sanitary protocol to restart operations. This includes that visitors have to apply a covid test before entering the establishment, announced the secretary of Economic development, Fadlala Akabani.

It is still under analysis whether it will be the commercial establishments or the clients who will absorb the cost of the test, since the protocol is in the process of being refined, but it will also include capacity and allowed hours.

The official estimated that in a few days it will be complete and agreed, with which a date will be determined for the restart of operations of these commercial establishments in their original business, as he recalled that they have had the opportunity to function as restaurants.

CERTIFICATION. The head of Sedeco, Fadlala Akabani, and the general director of the Regulatory Council of Industries and Establishments, Pablo Chávez Lázaro, signed an agreement for the concertation of actions, with the aim of certifying MSMEs with the Safe Trade Management® scheme, to achieve its commercial integration and increase its export potential, at a preferential cost.

NO NEW CLOSURES

Akabani said that, although COVID infections are on the rise again, a new closure of economic activities is not expected.

He indicated that the economic reactivation was programmed hand in hand with the national vaccination plan, so the strategy remains in force.

We do not foresee the return to a closure of any economic sector of the city, even so the Head of Government herself has stated, ”he said.

The head of Sedeco affirmed that the economic reopening has been gradual and complying with health protocols for each sector.

He affirmed that the production channels in Mexico City are solid and proof of this is that from January to June 7,916 companies have been created in the capital and that in 2020 there were 14,000, compared to the 4,000 companies that in 2020 had to close due to lack of sales, excess inventories or insolvency.

He indicated that they are already in negotiations for the reopening of commercial establishments that have not been able to reopen, such as social or entertainment centers, such as the Mexico City Arena, the Mexico Arena, the Palacio de los Deportes, among others.

The official estimated that by December the Mexico City it will reach productive levels as before the pandemic.

The effort we are making is aimed at recovering the sales volume to pre-pandemic levels as soon as possible, ”he said.

THEY TRANSFORMED TO SURVIVE

Nails 3,500 companies shifted gears in Mexico City during 2020 to survive the pandemic crisis, Akabani reported.

MSMEs migrated to sectors such as pharmaceuticals, health or telecommunications, which were areas that took off during the health crisis

The head of Sedeco gave as an example a textile cooperative that originally manufactured tablecloths, bedspreads and clothing, but which, given the circumstances, migrated to the sector of medical uniforms, hospital sheets, face masks and paramedic outfits.

This was due to a phenomenon of changes in business and new companies that focused on the pharmaceutical sector, the health sector and the telecommunications sector, this allowed the generation of new companies to meet the needs that the pandemic also produced ”, he said.

Akabani reported that, despite the impact of the pandemic, the creation of companies in the city continues: at the end of 2019 there were 481,500 economic units and by the end of 2020 there were 485,000.

