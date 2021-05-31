They design glasses that detect the coronavirus in three seconds

Image of glasses that detect the coronavirus NIUS

A kind of conjunctivitis present in covid-19 patients gave them the idea

They have been created by Spanish, Chinese and American researchers

Valencia has been the city chosen to test them at European level

Detect coronavirus in just three seconds and with the simple gesture of putting on a pair of glasses. It is the idea developed by Spanish, Chinese and American researchers applying artificial intelligence.

The glasses have a built-in camera on the pin that performs a Very detailed photograph of the eyes to see if there is any type of inflammation.

Because that is the key, the researchers realized that the majority of covid-19 patients, symptomatic and asymptomatic, suffered from some ocular symptoms, a conjunctivitis. Sometimes this alteration was so slight that health personnel could not detect it, but it does not go unnoticed by artificial intelligence.

According to Alfonso Soriano, a researcher at Innoarea, the glasses give an “instant and error-free result” in just three seconds.

Of course, if the result is positive, patients will have to undergo a mandatory PCR confirming the diagnosis. The inventors’ idea is to market these glasses to events and hospitality businesses, that with this simple method they can make an initial screening to their clients.

Valencia has been the pilot city in which these lenses have been tried during the weekend.