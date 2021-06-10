They design an intelligent system that improves vehicle stability systems

Researchers at the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M) in Spain have developed an intelligent system to estimate the dynamic behavior of vehicles and improve their stability. This will optimize the operation of the skid and rollover control systems that house cars, as well as prevent possible traffic accidents.

To avoid loss of control of vehicles on the road, most of today’s vehicles are equipped with lateral stability systems or ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and anti-roll systems or RSC (Roll Stability Control). The objective of this technology is to monitor that the trajectory of the movement corresponds with the intention of the driver, preventing unwanted turns and slipping. To carry out their function, these systems need to continuously know the position and dynamics of the car, specifically, the skid and roll angles.

On the one hand, the angle of drift or slip is the one formed between the orientation of the vehicle and the direction of its march with respect to its center of gravity. On the other hand, the roll angle is the turn that the vehicle experiences in relation to its longitudinal movement.

“The novelty of this research work is the design of an ‘observer’ that allows estimating, simultaneously, the drift and roll angles of the vehicle for a network control system with transmission delay, based on a communication scheme activated by events and combined with neural networks ”, explains one of its authors, Beatriz López Boada, professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at UC3M, who recently published the study in the journal Nonlinear dynamics together with colleagues from the School of Sciences and Engineering of the Beihang University Transportation (China). The study is entitled “Event-triggering H infinity-based observer combined with NN for simultaneous estimation of vehicle sideslip and roll angles with network-induced delays”.

To estimate these states, said observer takes advantage of the measurements of the sensors that are usually already available in most of the vehicles in series production, which would reduce the cost of their implementation. These sensors provide information on the steering wheel turn, roll speed, or roll speed, allowing the aforementioned angles to be estimated. In parallel, this device also makes use of artificial intelligence tools, using so-called neural networks that evaluate the non-linear behavior of the vehicle and perform a first estimation of the results.

The new intelligent system is able to estimate the dynamic behavior of vehicles and improve their stability. (Photo: UC3M)

The design presented by these researchers is also capable of adapting to external phenomena, that is, those disturbances that do not depend on the vehicle but that affect its dynamic behavior, such as adverse weather conditions or terrain irregularities. Also, this data is transmitted through a communication network, which delays the transmission of the signal. In the design of the estimator, this delay and an event-triggering condition have been taken into account, which limits the amount of data transmitted to the network, preventing its overload.

This research has been carried out within the Political Framework for Road Safety of the European Union 2021-2030, promoted by the European Commission. The goal of this initiative is to reduce, in a decade, the number of deaths and serious injuries on European roads by half and, by 2050, to zero. To this end, the development of various projects is promoted, from the improvement of vehicle safety infrastructures and technologies to actions focused on the behavior of drivers and emergency services.

This work is included within the national project Intelligent Driving Safety System under an IoT platform with low-cost devices (IoT4SafeDriving) [RTI2018-095143-B-C2], funded by the State Agency for Innovation of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities. In addition, researchers from the UC3M Department of Informatics and the Department of Signal Theory and Communications and Telematics Engineering of the University of Valladolid have collaborated. (Source: UC3M)