They design an amphibious bus for land and sea routes

05/20/2021 at 5:55 PM CEST

SPORT.es

The “Terra Wind” is a bus developed by the American company Cool Amphibious Manufacturers International (CAMI). The particularity of this means of transport is the ability to navigate. Crossing the sea does not pose any challenge for this vehicle: not only is it capable of staying afloat, but it can move on the water at a cruising speed of 7 knots (13 km / h) both on the calm of a lake and against the surf. The destination on land will be reached at a speed of 130 km / h thanks to the performance of its diesel engine.

This is how its inventors describe the project: John and Julie Giljam, creators of all kinds of amphibious vehicles in South Carolina since 1990: “The Terra Wind has been designed to inspire both luxury seekers and find functional solutions. They are made to order: We want to combine land and water with the best experience. We are here to shape all kinds of needs. ”

Since the founding of your company, your benefits have been improved and they have diversified their business by creating all kinds of amphibious vehicles. His main clients are millionaires who demand to turn the bus into a rolling and floating mansion.