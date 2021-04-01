They design a system to detect the ‘ugly duckling’ that can end in melanoma

An artificial neural network system based on artificial intelligence and machine learning in computers has proven to be effective in analyzing photographs and classifying and distinguishing images. skin lesions that can become a deadly melanoma if they are not detected and eliminated in time. They are the moles that are known as the ‘Ugly Duckling‘for its rarity and for being different from the rest of the spots or freckles on the skin.

The new system, developed by an international team of scientists, makes it possible to screen these marks from photographs that can even be taken with a mobile phone. The conclusions of this work, in which the Spanish dermatologist participates José Antonio Avilés-Izquierdo, of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid, have been published today in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Scientists from various countries and research centers have participated in the research, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Harvard University, although all the photographs that have been used to “teach computers” to differentiate lesions suspected of being carcinogenic of the benign ones corresponded to patients treated in the Dermatology service of the Hospital Gregorio Marañón, one of the main world references in the treatment of melanoma.

The photographs that have been used correspond to patients treated at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital

The team trained their technology with 38,283 photos, including those of the skin of 133 patients, and observed that the method distinguished suspicious from non-suspicious lesions with a sensitivity and specificity of 90.3 and 89.9%, respectively.

In another experiment, the strategy also classified “ugly duckling” lesions on the skin of 68 patients, with classifications that mostly matched the evaluations made by various dermatologists.

Avilés-Izquierdo recalled that it is a research project that started in 2014, and has specified that it is basically about creating a tool from an algorithm that allows computers to learn to differentiate skin lesions.

The results suggest that the platform could help clinicians detect suspicious lesions during clinic visits more quickly and on a larger scale, which could facilitate earlier diagnosis and treatment.

The platform could help clinicians detect suspicious lesions during clinic visits faster and on a larger scale

In statements to EFE, the Spanish doctor stressed that this tool would be useful in the services of Primary care to make a first screening of patients susceptible to having a melanoma and determine which should be referred to a specialist.

The most common skin cancer

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but the outlook may be very good for patients who undergo its removal during the earliest stages of the disease, when the lesion is still limited and has not spread deeply in the skin.

To detect them, doctors usually evaluate large areas of the skin based on a set of criteria popularly known as “A B C D E”; the initials that correspond to: asymmetry; edges (usually irregular); color (usually varied and not uniform); diameter (usually greater than 6 millimeters); and evolution (the mole or the spot changes).

To detect melanomas, doctors evaluate asymmetry, edges, color, diameter, and course

Scientists have stressed that in most countries the health authorities have started to implement large skin cancer screening programs to reduce the impact and damage caused by this type of cancer, but also that many clinics lack the necessary tools to evaluate lesions in a large number of patients.

Reference:

Soenksen R, Luis, et al. “Using deep learning for dermatologist-level detection of suspicious pigmented skin lesions from wide-field images”. Science Translational Medicine (2021)