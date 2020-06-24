Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The PlayStation 5 hasn’t even come out yet, and there are already people imagining special editions of the next-gen console. One of them began to circulate through various Internet channels for looking incredible. It is a design that imagines how a PlayStation 5 could be inspired by the next installment of God of War.

On Instagram, the Graphic.faction account shared their vision of what a PlayStation 5 God of War edition would be like. As you will see, it is a gray with black console in which several elements of the franchise stand out.

Find out: Will the PlayStation 5 be very expensive? Xbox exec doubts it a lot

For example, on one of its sides we can see the Leviathan ax that Kratos uses in his most recent adventure. For its part, the front area of ​​the console presents the logo of the franchise.

Now it is important to note that the proportions of the Graphic.faction design are not perfect. As you can see, its ports look too big and it seems that the design console is smaller than the original one. However, this is not important and the design will delight many.

Do you want to see it? We leave it to you below:

Graphic.faction has other PlayStation 5 designs

It is worth mentioning that the God of War PlayStation 5 is not the first to do Graphic.faction and it seems that it will not be the last. We say this because he has made other designs for the next generation Sony console.

Among the designs that we have seen in his account there are some inspired by The Last of Us and Cyberpunk 2077. There are also based on characters like The Joker and Iron Man.

We present several of the designs below:

What did you think? Did you like some of these designs? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to PlayStation 5.