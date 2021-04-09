They deny rumors about the death of rapper DMX; is still hospitalized – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Steve Rifkind, manager of the legendary rapper DMX, has denied rumors about the death of his client, who days ago was hospitalized in “serious condition” after an overdose that caused a heart attack.

Rifkind took to Instagram to refute the rumors, after the tags ‘RIP DMX’ and ‘Rest in Power DMX’ went viral on social media. “Please stop publishing these rumors, DMX is still alive,” he said in a video.

“Yes, he is on life support, but please, this is not helping anyone seeing these false rumors,” he continued, adding that the rapper’s family will issue a statement this Friday “at some point.

At the same time, the manager confirmed reports that the musician, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is connected to a life support machine. TMZ previously reported that the musician’s brain function was impaired.

Simmons, a Grammy nominee, has struggled for many years with drug addiction, specifically crack, and has been admitted to rehab centers multiple times. His last period of rehab in 2019 came after he served a 12-month sentence for tax evasion.