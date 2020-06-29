Veronica Ojeda, the former of Diego Maradona, was involved in a political scandal -which involved a high official of the Ministry of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires- for violating the quarantine this Saturday afternoon.

The man in question is Mario Baudry, who is currently a partner of Ojeda and works as Chief of Staff of Sergio Berni. Baudry was accused by the police officers who carried out the traffic control, at the height of Brandsen, of « abuse of authority » when interceding so that Ojeda was not arrested and continued with his trip.

As stated in the complaint that bears the signature of Brandsen’s Secretary for Citizen Protection and Authorizations, Marcelo Castillo, the events occurred on June 27 at around 4:00 pm at a checkpoint on Route 210.

Noticing that a Toyota Hilux truck was approaching, the municipal inspector motioned for him to stop and present the corresponding circulation permit. According to her statement, by showing the cell phone with the Caring app, it could be read that she was a state official.

Upon disclosing that information, the uniformed officer told him that he should wait for the information he had exhibited to be checked against the database of the excepted to comply with the mandatory isolation. It was at that precise moment that Ojeda tried to use his political contact to get rid of the situation.

The media warned them that she was Baudry’s wife and that she also « knew Sergio Berni » and that she would call him « to solve the problem. »

He immediately called Baudry on his cell phone and put it on speakerphone. As the officer who made him control refused to attend him, an officer from Buenos Aires intervened who, after talking with Baudry, allowed Ojeda to head towards Escobar.

Before long, Baudry himself arrived at the scene driving a blue Ford Focus with a siren on the roof. « He descended without the chinstrap in place and went to the police station booth, entering to meet with all the police personnel, for about 10 minutes and then leave, » says Castillo’s complaint.

In addition, Castillo reported that Baudry « very obfuscated, he informed them that he would sanction them, since the municipal personnel should not be on the road and even less investigating the people. »

Now, it will be the job of justice to determine whether Baudry incurred the crime of abuse of authority and if you violated the corresponding health protocols by not using any protective mask on public roads.

Also, you must investigate whether the certificate that Ojeda showed to justify your circulation is legal or usurped title because she said she was excepted because she was a provincial official.

Veronica Ojeda He was almost ten years with his partner Diego Armando Maradona. As a result of that relationship, he was born Dieguito Fernando, the little one who is 6 years old. After several twists and turns, she decided to move on with her life and bet on love again with the lawyer Mario Baudry.

“It changed my life in the sense that I lived in a world of fighting and discord of fighting with one and the other. He has nothing to do with this world, it is the opposite and it is what I needed. He gives me peace, tranquility and makes me focus on my axis so that I am well, ”she had said about her partner.

« (Mario) is the opposite of what I came from … I came from the world of Maradona where there are always problems and discord. Pending attack on one side and the other, « he had assured four months ago. But today, the story seems to be different and it has Baudry as the protagonist of aggression and threats against policemen who were doing their job.