Days ago, the world celebrated the news that China had “flattened the curve” reflecting few or no new cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, where the outbreak was born. However, the Japanese media Apple Daily HK Y 47 news They denounced that it is one more lie of the Xi Jinping regime: there are no cases because they are no longer testing.

According to these reports, China has stopped testing for the coronavirus and so there are no “new” local cases.

The regime has been grim in its reporting on the Wuhan-based virus from the beginning. China not only lied about the outbreak, but also “disappeared” the doctors and other health experts working on it and alerted the world to what they knew.

Trump himself yesterday lashed out at Xi Jinping and rebuked him for hiding information. The President of the United States accused China of withholding information. “I wish he had told us earlier what was happening inside. We didn’t know until it was published, “Trump said at a news conference with the White House coronavirus task force, which is led by Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the American, if they had known in advance they could have sought a solution and regretted that China has been “very reserved” in this regard.

“People in China have lived under government censorship for many years, but now many people are questioning how censorship could have delayed effective action on the virus outbreak and put many lives at risk.”noted a recent campaign by International Amnesty.

Now, the regime is trying to show itself to the world as the pioneer in the fight, after the world press condemned the actions of Xi Jinping, who tried to hide the deadly outbreak.

The pandemic of the new coronavirus exceeded 300,000 contagions and 13,000 deaths this Sunday, according to the global balance updated to this by Johns Hopkins University. The virus has spread to 171 countries and territories, leaving behind a total of approximately 307,341 infections and 13,049 deaths, according to figures updated until 11 GMT. On the other hand, the number of people who have managed to be cured of Covid-19 amounts to 92,383.