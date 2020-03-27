Laurita Fernández broke the total quarantine to move to the house of Nicolás Cabré. As the dancer explained to TeleshowHe did it because in his apartment the water had been cut for three days and he could not clean himself.

Upon reaching the private neighborhood of Pilar where Cabré lives, neighbors reported her and called the police. Then, the actress presented the permits she had requested, along with audiovisual material from the state of her apartment and the neighbors after the flood, and they asked her to stay inside Cabré’s house and never leave again.

“I don’t want to show the broken roof, the broken pipe, the neighbors’ house. I showed it to the police, which is when I had to do it. “Laurita said, clarifying that she had no intention of publishing such material on social media.

After the complaint was made, the dancer wrote a text on her Instagram account detailing what had happened. “I want to tell you what happened to clear doubts, since I understand it is a sensitive issue”.

The complete release of Laurita Fernández

“I had to leave my apartment due to force majeure. They turned off the water at home, broke a pipe in the building just below my kitchen, and flooded several neighboring apartments causing serious problems and began to flood mine. I had been without water for three days and everything was really difficult for me, especially being able to maintain the hygiene that is required at the moment. I called 107 and they asked me to wait until day 14 of my quarantine for travel, and if I had no symptoms, to move. And so I did.

Before I leave, I called 911, the police came, explained what was happening, and asked them to tell me what steps I should take before I left. They told me to request permission to be able to circulate on the Government’s website, I did, they approved it, and the administration of the building also made a letter leaving everything in writing as well. With the necessary precautions and without having contact with anyone, I moved to the house that I specified in the requested permit.

In short, I processed the necessary papers, and I communicated it to the authorities so that my transfer is as responsible as possible.

When I got to the neighborhood, the police came and I resubmitted the papers (videos of the state of the house, permits, etc.), they checked and saw everything, so they asked me to end that day without leaving home, as I obviously did.

I understand everyone’s fear and concern at such a time and include myself. And if I alarmed or disturbed someone, I apologize.

I insist, I understand everyone’s concern for everyone. Therefore I want you to know that my travel quarantine is over, that I am fine, without symptoms, thank God and following this quarantine that we all have at home. “