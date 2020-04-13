Relatives of a 65-year-old woman who died last April 6 in the private clinic North Health Center, in Villa Adelina (Vicente López’s party) denounced this medical institution in court, for not having informed them that the victim was a possible case of coronavirus and not taking any precautions in this regard. After the death and before the doubts of the relatives, they made a complaint that fell to the Federal Court Nº 1 of San Isidro, in charge of Sandra Arroyo Salgado, who ordered a swab to remove a sample from the body. The test result was known last Saturday and tested positive.

Due to the lack of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Court and the Secretary of Health of Vicente López ordered the obligatory isolation of the family that was in contact with the deceased, of all the staff of the hut hired to process the burial, of the ambulance worker and his family in charge of the transfer of the body, and of all the asymptomatic staff of the Clinic had contact with the patient.

The Municipality of Vicente López, who took action in the case after being informed by the Court, also resolved that the clinic “does not receive more patients at the moment until the scope of the possible infected is determined.”

This medium tried unsuccessfully to communicate throughout the day with this hospital, located at Gervasio Méndez 3952, Villa Adelina, but no one answered the phone listed on the web.

Although this is the first case to be prosecuted, what happened at the North Health Center would not be an exception, according to different testimonies it collected. Infobae of funeral parlors and ambulance drivers. “It is not an isolated case, it is happening in other private clinics, they are not notified of the protocol to follow, from what I am seeing. They are not taking the necessary precautions“Juan Carlos Cuburu, manager of the Association of Funeral Service Companies of the Province of Buenos Aires (ASEF), to this medium

The deceased woman, a retiree whose initials are F.M.A.C. – Infobae He resolved not to publish the full name in defense of his identity-, he entered the North Health Center on March 7 last with a picture of severe urinary infection, which meant that he was admitted to intensive care. After an improvement, she was transferred to intermediate therapy. At that time, he had no symptoms compatible with coronavirus.

According to the complaint made by his brother -who did not agree to speak publicly at the moment-, the victim was found by the family three weeks later, on March 30, “with an oxygen mask and mists”, because they would have left him in the hospital the windows were open and “it had cooled down.” Subsequently, according to the report of the complainant before the Justice, the woman had asked a family member for pills because “her throat hurt a lot”, and when speaking on the phone “she noticed hoarseness, agitation and very fallen”. The next day, the woman’s brother went to the clinic and noted that “he began to drown, which is why he was transferred to intensive care” where he had two cardiac arrests, the second of which caused his death.

Despite these symptoms, the family reported that the clinic never performed a swab to determine if they had been infected with COVID-19., that the woman she was visited by different relatives without any protection and that “neither did the attending doctors and nurses have adequate elements to keep themselves isolated“

Confirmation that had been infected with coronavirus It only arrived after Judge Arroyo Salgado ordered that the body be removed from the local M. Menini Burials, from Villa Ballester, where he had been taken on the same April 6 at night, and had a swab and autopsy done at the Judicial Morgue, which reports to the Supreme Court. The expert body sent the study to the Institute of Biomedical Research of the UBA Faculty of Medicine. As the result was positive, Infobae He was able to know that “the body was not opened due to the recommendation made by the Ministry of Health regarding the safe handling of corpses”, so “the description” of how the body was found was sent to the Court.

Although it was initially foreseen that F.M.A.C would be cremated, the family resolved that this decision was suspended until Justice clarifies precisely the causes of the death of the victim and the responsibilities are determined.

Arroyo Salgado too reported the positive result of COVID-19 to the municipal authorities of Vicente López, party where the clinic is; wings of San Martin, where the woman lived; and to those of Pillar, where his family resides.

As reported to Infobae From the Municipality of Vicente López, upon receiving the letter, they contacted last Saturday with the authorities of the North Health Center. “We proceeded to grant leave and home isolation to all asymptomatic clinic staff who had contact with the patient during her hospitalization. The medical director, Dr. Jorge Pinzetta, was requested to provide written information about their filiations and contact for the proper daily control that we will do with our Epidemiology team. We request the list of symptomatic personnel, if any, to proceed to carry out the corresponding swabs and their hospital isolation. We set contact with relatives in order to proceed with their epidemiological follow-up, and also it was arranged that said place do not receive more patients at the moment until the scope of the possible infected is determined”, Explained in the Municipality in charge of Jorge Macri. Likewise, they specified that “a follow-up and monitoring of an asymptomatic clinic employee who intervened in the judicial procedure ordered by Arroyo Salgado is being carried out.”

Other possible infected

Before the confirmation of COVID-19, both the victim’s family, such as the Menini coach and the ambulance drivers were notified by the Court that they had to keep Absolute home isolation until April 26.

“When they called us from the Court to inform us that the result was positive, they told us at first that we do the swapping on our own. But we told them that we were also harmed because we had direct contact with the woman’s brother, who had been with her in the clinic. The brother even told us that he had been cutting his nails shortly before he decompensated, when they made him leave the room and knew nothing more until he was later informed that he had died. The same is true for our two ambulance workers, one of whom was the one who removed the body of the woman from the clinic’s morgue, ”he told Infobae Maricel Menini, an employee of M. Menini Sepelios, and daughter and niece of the brothers who own the family business, Marcela and Mario Menini. “Only after our insistence and having expressed our anger, in court did they agree to order the swab done and my uncle got it by mail la notice that we had to close the barn and we had to remain isolated until April 26“He added.

The ambulance doctor who removed the body of the deceased woman to the morgue of the North Health Center, Edgardo Campagna, he told Infobae how he removed the body last Monday, April 6. “He was with three other bodies, all together in the morgue next to each other, of which two had a mortuary bag with closure, and it was seen that they had been sprayed with bleach. The supervisor told me that COVID-19 were possible, although they had neither a little sign, nor a red bag, nor anything special. They were in the common mortuary bag. The body of the woman I had to remove was next to it, but they did not tell me it could be another case of coronavirus. I had gone as a precaution, as I have always done since the epidemic began, with a mask and gloves, but they didn’t tell me anything. When it is a confirmed or possible case of coronavirus, the body has to be in a special, airtight, red bag. So they gave me a body the other day at the (Hospital) Zubizarreta (in the City of Buenos Aires). They also didn’t give me the death certificate at the time because they told me the doctor wasn’t there. ”

The certificate was only released the next day. “When the body arrived at the funeral home, for the doubts that the brother of the deceased had transmitted to us about how they had managed in the clinic and about the cause of deathWe sprayed the bag with bleach, put it inside the coffin, closed it and wrapped everything in a film, so that it was sealed. The next day, when we sent for the death certificate, we see that they had put ‘cardiac arrest, refractory schock and respiratory failure’. We were struck by respiratory failure, because the brother had told us that he had not been admitted because of that, but later learned that he had had diarrhea and a cough. But he thought his sister was going to be released. Lately we started to see that, in other cases, they also started to put respiratory failure ”, Menini reconstructed before Infobae.

The granddaughter of the founder of that traditional burial house in Villa Ballester said that last night they had to go to the Thompson Hospital, in the Municipality of San Martín, along with their mother Marcela and their uncle Mario, to carry out the extraction of the sample for swabbing. “They came looking for us in an SAME ambulance, gave us chinstraps, and took us to the Thompson. First they wanted to take the sample from us in a kind of wooden container, where the nurse had neither a mask nor gloves. We told him no, that it seemed very insecure and finally they agreed to take the sample in the same ambulance, “said Menini, who fainted when the sample was taken because of the pain caused by the introduction of the hyssop – which was long, according to he remembered-in the nose.

“Later I had to enter with the Guard’s doctor, named Daniel Inion, to complete all the forms. This doctor behaved very well and was very upset by the situation that we would have had to go to the Hospital to do the test. He told me that it was crazy that they would have exposed us like this, with the number of COVID 19 cases that were there“He added.

Now Menini waits with his uncle and his mother, with anguish, the result of the analysis. His uncle Mario reported to the 0800 line of the Vicente López Citizen Monitoring what happened at the Northern Health Clinic. As he advanced to Infobae, after the result, they will initiate legal actions against this hospital for the damage caused, both for the possible risk to your health and for the economic damage.

Campagna also regrets the situation he is experiencing since today. “Now I can’t go out to work until April 26, I can’t even go out the door“He told this medium. This ambulance worker lives in Moreno and is the main breadwinner for his family. Together with his wife and three children, all must comply with the mandatory isolation and have a swab. Today they informed them from the Epidemiology area of ​​the Municipality of that Buenos Aires party that tomorrow they will go to do the home extraction for the test sample and that, regardless of the result, they will not be able to leave their house until April 26.

His wife, Elizabeth Izarrualde, who works as a manager of death certificates for various cocherías, also complained about the consequences of the unforeseen health clinic Norte. “We had permission to circulate to provide funeral services. Now we cannot work and we pray that the analysis will give us negative. So far we have had no symptoms. But we cannot even go to buy the bread, because the police came today to notify us of the isolation and all the neighbors found out that we may be infected. ”

Cuburu said to Infobae that “in 90% of cases, private clinics, nursing homes and health centers do not implement a protocol for COVID-19 chaos and do not have a specific place that functions as a morgue, an isolated room to house the body of one deceased with possible coronavirus. All they want is for the coach to take it fast because they have nowhere to put it. ” In that sense, he claimed a clear regulation of the Ministry of Health of the Nation on how to proceed with the corpses that may have been infected by COVID-19 or have given a positive result.