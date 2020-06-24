Hundreds of people visit the beach of Miami Beach on June 10, 2020 in Florida (USA). . / Giorgio Viera

Miami, Jun 23 . .- Rebekah Jones, creator of the Florida website on COVID-19 and fired, according to her, for criticizing the lack of official transparency, denounced on Tuesday that « they have eliminated at least 1,200 » confirmed cases of the new coronavirus from state accounts.

« I have independently verified that they have eliminated at least 1,200 cases in the past week, » Jones emphasized.

The geographer, who was fired last May from the Florida Department of Health (DOH), maintains an alternate page on COVID-19 based on official figures.

Jones also denounced on her Twitter account that « they have been instructed this week to change the numbers and slowly begin to eliminate deaths and cases. »

He specified that his complaints are based on « various sources » of the DOH itself.

According to Jones, this practice seeks to show that « the curve has been flattened » and it is possible to move to the next phase of reopening before the next « July 4 ».

The Florida Department of Health was consulted by . about the complaints, but did not respond until the publication of this information.

The geographer, who is now called the « insubordinate » on her Twitter account, as described by the Government of Florida after her departure from DOH, supplies the alternative portal, called Florida COVID Action, with official data.

Until today, the official DOH has reported 103,503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,238 deaths, while on the Jones website there are 111,973 and 3,333, respectively.

Since its creation, the alternate website has maintained somewhat different figures because, among others, it includes among the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 those that have tested positive for antibodies.

It also adds other data that is not in the « official », such as the number of recovered and the number of beds available in available intensive care units.

However, Jones regretted today that Florida « no longer counts » the availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, « a key element » in keeping the reopening on its feet, he said.

Jones worked as the Florida DOH’s geographic information science manager from November to May, in charge of the agency’s geospatial response during hurricanes and tracking the COVID-19 pandemic.