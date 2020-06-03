WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has launched a campaign to impeach public administration officials that critics say seems unusually sour and vindictive.

An example was Steve Linick, a State Department inspector general who was suddenly fired by Trump as Linick was investigating allegations of wrongdoing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The president’s measures, at a time when the country is mired in a deep crisis as a result of a wave of protests and the coronavirus pandemic, violates the tacit and historical understanding between both political tendencies to respect the officials who watch over the good practices in government agencies. In addition, it has shaken the community of inspectors who historically made presidents uncomfortable, although they have been tolerated.

“There is a tension between Trump’s instinct not to tolerate any criticism and the role of the inspector general, who by law must carry out independent audits and investigations,” said Michael Bromwich, who was previously the Justice Department’s inspector general.

The dismissals orchestrated by Trump, with little explanation, have led Congress to demand answers, and a House commission will question Linick on Wednesday. What is more alarming, the dismissals have led to promotions of officials with poor qualifications or apparent conflicts of interest.

Trump has made it clear that some of the decisions were for personal reasons.

The president admitted that he fired intelligence agency inspector general Michael Atkinson in April for alerting Congress to the complaint that led to the impeachment process against the president. In a fit of fury, Trump accused Atkinson of not being faithful to him and being part of a “Deep State” that opposes his government, according to three current or former administration officials. Trump wanted to remove Atkinson weeks earlier, but was dissuaded by his advisers, sources said.

After removing Linick last month, Trump called him Obama’s designee and admitted that he fired him at the request of Pompeo, who denied that it was retaliatory but said he wished it had happened earlier.

Furthermore, Trump chose someone else to replace Christi Grimm in the Department of Health and Human Services after she released a report that the ruler openly lashed out. He lowered the rank of Glenn Fine, the Defense Department inspector general who was overseeing the $ 2 trillion disbursement in public assistance to cushion the damage caused by the coronavirus. Doubts have also arisen over the removal of the Department of Transportation inspector general, amid suspicions that it was also for political reasons.

All presidents have been irritated by the inspector generals, a position created after the Watergate scandal to combat waste, fraud and corruption.

There are more than 70 government inspectorates-general, and they have ample resources and plenty of staff to investigate waste, mismanagement of resources, and other problems – such as CIA interrogations of detainees – that end up in newspaper headlines. .