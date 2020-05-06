Workers at the Adolfo Prieto General Hospital in Taxco reported that the managers had hidden equipment and medical supplies to care for patients with COVID-19.

Workers They demanded the dismissal of the director of that hospital, Francisco Gutiérrez Fitz.

Since Monday, workers, including doctors and nurses, have taken over the hospital’s administrative offices to demand supplies to attend to patients who arrive with symptoms of the disease.

On Tuesday night, in a statement, workers reported that after searching through various areas of the hospital They found in the office of the head of nurses, María Leonardo Neveros, and the director some of the supplies for their protection.

They found antibacterial gel, masks, some coveralls, soap and cleaning material.

“This situation is further aggravated by the precarious security situation of hospital workers, reaching levels of criminal negligence, not only with health personnel, but with the general population.

“The situation is such that staff care for patients on their knees, without the minimum standards of biosecurity,” said the workers.

This hospital is the only one that is treating patients with COVID-19 in Taxco.

