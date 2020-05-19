The government of US President Donald Trump has sent hundreds of Hondurans and Salvadorans seeking asylum in the United States to Guatemala, in violation of their own laws, human rights groups said Tuesday.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Refugees International (RI) indicated that the Asylum Cooperation Agreement (ACA), signed in July and that began to be applied in November 2019, “does not meet the criteria established in US laws regarding agreements with safe third countries ”.

That ACA is linked to the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) established by Washington in February 2019 and under which tens of thousands of people who came to the United States seeking asylum have been sent to Mexico and other countries where they must await the process. of your requests.

According to the report, the United States has “quickly” transferred non-Guatemalan asylum seekers to Guatemala, “without allowing them” to file asylum claims in the United States.

In the opinion of these groups, Guatemala is not in a situation of “being able to provide effective protection” and, due to the risk that some of the transferred persons face of suffering serious damage in Guatemala or after returning to their countries of origin, the United States. “Violates their obligation to examine asylum applications.”

The HRW and RI investigators interviewed 30 Hondurans and Salvadorans who had been transferred to Guatemala, who described that the conditions on the United States border, before their transfer, “were abusive.”

“Upon arrival in Guatemala, they were faced with dangers, insecurity and without help, so they felt pressured to return to their countries of origin despite the fear of what they would have to face there,” added the report.

“All the transferred people we interviewed said that EE. USA it never gave them the opportunity to apply for asylum in that country or to explain why they had left their countries of origin, “said Ariana Sawyer, a researcher on the situation at the US border. from Human Rights Watch, and one of the authors of the report.

A Salvadoran

The groups mentioned the case of a Salvadoran citizen who had been told by an official of the US Department of Homeland Security that “there is no asylum” and that “Central Americans are not allowed to enter the United States.”

The report added that two women, who showed RI evidence that their partners were abusing them – photographs of physical injuries caused by beatings and a copy of a protection order issued by an El Salvador court – reported that US officials at the They were not allowed to present these documents to support their claim that they feared returning to their country.

Transfers of non-Guatemalans to Guatemala were suspended on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and by then, according to this report, the United States had sent 939 people of other nationalities to that country.

The denounced groups affirmed that, for all this, the United States should terminate the agreement with Guatemala.

