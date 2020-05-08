Amnesty International (AI) denounced this Friday that many of the people held in detention centers in Nicaragua since 2018 for protesting against the Government of Daniel Ortega may be infected with COVID-19.

In a statement, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s director for the Americas, said that more than a dozen people in the National Penitentiary System have developed symptoms that could be related to the coronavirus.

He explained that this is in addition to the mistreatment to which prisoners are subjected daily and the “precarious” conditions of detention, since people remain overcrowded “and without receiving adequate medical attention.”

In addition, he noted, some detainees have serious previous clinical conditions, “so they are especially vulnerable to the virus.”

Local organizations and family members of the prisoners have already reported that the detainees present symptoms compatible with COVID-19, but that they have been ignored by the Government.

“It is inadmissible that the Government does not meet the obligation to guarantee their right to health,” emphasized the organization in this situation.

For this reason, AI asked the international community to remain vigilant, stating that all persons detained solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly “must be released immediately”.

He also urged the Nicaraguan authorities to take measures to guarantee the health of the rest of the people deprived of liberty and guarantee access to water, sanitation and hygiene products for the entire prison population.

Health and political crisis

Since April 2018, Nicaragua has been experiencing a deep socio-political crisis due to the protests against Ortega due to failed social security reforms.

The marches became a demand for the president to resign, after eleven years in power, amid accusations of abuse and corruption.

Police and paramilitaries have stifled the popular movement with armed attacks, which have left hundreds of prisoners dead or missing, thousands wounded and more than 100,000 in exile, according to humanitarian organizations.

In April, AI had denounced that the Nicaraguan Government increased the risk of COVID-19 contagion in the population by “blatantly” ignoring the recommendations of international human rights organizations regarding the pandemic.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights has documented that the authorities promoted massive acts during March and April, in the midst of the pandemic, such as parades and tourist activities.

So far, the Nicaraguan government only recognizes 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 deaths.

In contrast, the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 records 632 cases, in addition to verifying the death of at least 16 people from the pandemic, 10 of them in the last week.

