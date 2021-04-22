They denounce that Maradona did not have “even the minimum medical attention” before dying

04/22/2021 at 12:14 AM CEST

Veronica Ojeda, former partner of Diego Maradona and mother of Diego Fernando Maradona, and his current partner, Mario baudry, legal representative of that son of the soccer star, denounced that the world champion did not have “not even the slightest medical attention” the days before his death.

“They knew that at some point this was going to happen, everything got out of hand now. They didn’t think that at that moment they were going to die. I want to see them all imprisoned “Ojeda said in a documentary produced by the Todo Noticias channel, in which he criticized the care Maradona received in the weeks before his death, which occurred on November 25, 2020.

“When they wanted to see him well, they came the day before and gave him serums so that he would be well suited if he had to sign something the next day. If not, they threw it away as it was and they left him with ‘Charly’ drinking wine, “added Diego Fernando Maradona’s mother, 8 years old.

Baudry added that if the soccer star “had been in any other house, today I would be alive “. “From the file it appears that, with a minimum of attention, Diego would be alive today. He did not have the minimum attention, there was no element to attend to him nor did they treat him with affection, they left him lying in the room. In the case it arises that they drug him to sleep and get rid of him, “explained the legal representative of one of the children of ‘Pelusa’.

In the same documentary appears Lucas Farias, the first policeman to enter the home where Maradona was serving a home stay. “It did not seem like a home hospitalization, it seemed commonplace. It seems to me that a person in a home hospitalization has more elements, that there were not there,” he said.

Colin Campbell Irigoyen, a neighboring doctor who arrived to assist Maradona before the ambulances, said that found the ex-footballer lying on the bed, a custodian giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and a nurse giving him heart massages.

“As soon as I enter, I ask them how long he’s been like this, lying down and without vital signs. It will have been 10 or 15 minutes until the first ambulance arrived with the elements, with a defibrillator, a first-aid kit, an airway set. We managed to put one on him. access road but by air we could not access. The doctor in charge of the ambulance tried to see if it had any type of electrical activity, but I didn’t have it either and we continued with the maneuvers “, he specified.

What’s more, Rocío Soledad Frank, Maradona’s masseuse said that in the last meetings she had “it was difficult for her to understand him” because “he spoke strangely.”

“At one point his left arm begins to shake and he tells me that his blood pressure is high. He tells a boy who was there to bring him the pressure pill. He brought it to him with a beer. That boy was Charly”, said about Carlos Orlando Ibáñez, accused of being the responsible for supplying you with alcohol and marijuana to Maradona.

With Frank, the traumatologist Diego Eyharchet agrees, who said that Maradona I saw it “more deteriorated”. The 1986 world champion with Argentina in Mexico died on November 25 in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires and the autopsy determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.”

They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart. The Argentine Justice formed a medical board that analyzes if there was a “deficient medical attention”. Those investigated by the Argentine Justice are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, designated as Maradona’s family doctor, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor Nancy Forlini, the nurse coordinator Mariano Perroni and the nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid. EFE