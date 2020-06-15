The migrants who are detained in centers of the Office for the Control of Immigration in the USA denounce that every day they are sprayed with chemicals that cause irritation of the skin and eyes, nose bleeding, nausea and headaches

More than a million people have signed until Tuesday a petition on the Change.org site for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) stop using chemical products for fumigate to the migrants detained in order to disinfect the detention centersdefenders of immigrants stressed.

The effort to garner public support is part of a campaign launched to stop the use of toxic substances to disinfect immigrant prisons in the midst of the California COVID-19 health emergency.

For almost a month, the organizations Freedom for Immigrants and Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (ICIJ) have received complaints from inmates about how these chemical products they are affecting the health of the inmates.

Chemist bleeds and prevents breathing migrants detained

In a letter to immigration authorities in Los Angeles, activists filed complaints from the detained and reports on the spraying of these substances every 15 to 30 minutes.

« The disinfection spray the facility uses is hurting us. Everyone at our facility has had bloody noses, burning eyes, headaches, » says the testimony of an immigrant, shared with federal authorities.

Immigrants identified the product being used to disinfect as HDQ Neutral.

According to ICIJ, the same detained They warned that the chemical’s packaging warns that it can cause « irreversible eye damage and skin burns. »

« Avoid breathing. Do not put in the eyes or skin, » adds the warning. « The facility is not protecting us from this spray. Our beds are right next to the door handles, so when they spray it on the door handles of our rooms, we breathe the product, » says another testimonial.

In their report, immigrant advocates warn that the staff of the GEO Group, the private corporation that operates detention centers of immigrants, has not communicated to detained the precautions regarding chemical they are spraying.

There is also no ventilation system to mitigate the negative effects of these chemical; the resulting sensation has been described by multiple individuals as « not being able to breathe. »

GEO Group staff have not addressed the medical needs of people who have been exposed to chemical productsactivists also denounce.

In an audio delivered to the media, the immigrant José Tapete, who has been detained for two years in the Adelanto, California, detention center, said that officers are retaliating when immigrants seek medical treatment for the chemical, putting them in « quarantine for 14 or 20 days ».

According to ICE data delivered to Efe, in the Adelanto detention center until May 28 there were 1,048 detained with a capacity of 1,940

Until the end of May, the Otay Mesa Immigration Detention Center, where the first undocumented person infected by COVID-19 died, had 474 immigrants detained, less than half of 1,142 capacity detained.